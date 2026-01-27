Aus Open 2026: Coco Gauff questions privacy after racket smash leak

‘I tried to go somewhere where there was no cameras’

IMAGE: Coco Gauff racked up 26 unforced errors. Photograph: Hollie Adams/Reuters

A crushing loss on court was followed by an unwelcome spotlight off it for Coco Gauff, who was left frustrated after television cameras captured her private moment of anger following a one-sided Australian Open quarter-final defeat to Elina Svitolina.

26 unforced errors as Svitolina storms to a 6-1, 6-2 quarter-final rout.

Says venting frustration privately stops her taking it out on her team.

Gauff’s bid got a third Grand Slam went up in smoke as she endured a nightmare outing on Rod Laver Arena, her game unravelling in a one-sided 6-1, 6-2 loss to the 12th seed in just 59 minutes. Gauff racked up 26 unforced errors as little went right on a difficult afternoon.

The 21-year-old’s frustration was evident throughout the match. Believing she was finally out of sight after leaving the court, Gauff tried to release her emotions away from the spotlight, repeatedly smashing her racket against a concrete ramp.

However, the moment was caught on camera and quickly broadcast and circulated on social media. Player areas at Grand Slam events are often equipped with fly-on-the-wall cameras, including gyms and walkways, leaving little room for privacy.

Camera’s catch private meltdown

It echoed a similar episode in 2023, when cameras showed Aryna Sabalenka smashing her racket in a training room after losing the US Open final to Gauff -- footage that drew criticism from Judy Murray.

“I tried to go somewhere where there was no cameras,” Gauff said after the defeat.

“I kind of have a thing with the broadcast. I feel like certain moments - the same thing happened to Aryna after I played her in final of US Open (In 2023 cameras showed Aryna Sabalenka smashing her racket in a training room after losing the US Open final to Gauff). I feel like they don't need to broadcast.”

“I tried to go somewhere where I thought there wasn't a camera, because I don't necessarily like breaking rackets, but I lost (6-1 and 6-2).”

“I broke one racket in a quarter-final or round of 16 of French Open, I think, and I said I would never do it again on court, because I don't feel like that's a good representation.”

“I tried to go somewhere where they wouldn't broadcast it, but obviously they did. So maybe some conversations can be had, because I feel like at this tournament the only private place we have is the locker room.”

Gauff explained that venting privately helped her avoid directing frustration toward her team.

“They're good people. They don't deserve that, and I know I'm emotional,” she said.

“I just took the minute to go and do that. I don't think it's a bad thing. Like I said, I don't try to do it on court in front of kids and things like that, but I do know I need to let out that emotion."

“Otherwise, I'm just going to be snappy with the people around me, and I don't want to do that, because like I said, they don't deserve it. They did their best. I did mine. Just need to let the frustration out.”

Despite the disappointment, the world No. 3 did not shy away from owning what she called an ‘awkward’ day, admitting that none of her strengths clicked.

“I just felt like all the things I do well, I just wasn't doing well today,” Gauff said. “The backhand wasn't firing. Forehand wasn't really firing. Returns. There was just a lot that didn't go well today.”

She also credited Svitolina’s aggressive returning and clean ball-striking for forcing the errors.

“I credit it to her because she forced me to play like that. It's not like I just woke up and, yeah, today was a bad day, but bad days are often caused by your opponent. So she did well.”