HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Aus Open: Gauff storms into second round; Auger-Aliassime retires with injury

Aus Open: Gauff storms into second round; Auger-Aliassime retires with injury

2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 19, 2026 08:59 IST

x

Images from Day 2 of the 2026 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Monday.

Gauff advances to Round 2

Coco Gauff

IMAGE: Coco Gauff in action during her first round match against Uzbekistan's Kamilla Rakhimova at the Australian Open on Monday. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

Coco Gauff started her quest for a maiden Australian Open title with a 6-2 6-3 win over Kamilla Rakhimova at Rod Laver Arena to reach the second round on Monday.
,
Third seed Gauff wobbled on serve at times and was broken as she tried to close out the match at 5-2 in the second set against her Uzbek oppoenent.

However, Rakhimova gave up two match points on serve in the very next game and then surrendered the contest with a backhand over the baseline.

Coco Gauff

IMAGE: Coco Gauff celebrates after winning a point during her first round match. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

A former semi-finalist at Melbourne Park and a quarter-finalist last year, French Open champion Gauff is seeking a third Grand Slam title.

She will next meet left-hander Olga Danilovic, who knocked Venus Williams out on day one, for a place in the third round.

Kenin loses in first round

Peyton Stearns

IMAGE: Peyton Stearns reacts during her first round match against compatriot Sofia Kenin. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

Former champion Sofia Kenin was knocked out by fellow American Peyton Stearns 6-3, 6-2.

Australian qualifier Storm Hunter beat Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 6-4, 6-4 to move into the second round.

Auger-Aliassime retires with injury

Portugal's Nuno Borges moved into the second round after Felix Auger-Aliassime retired from their match with what seemed like a thigh injury.

Borges was leading 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 when the seventh-seeded Canadian retired.

Key Points:

  • French Open champion Coco Gauff is seeking a maiden Australian Open and third Grand Slam title.
  • Coco Gauff's best finish at the Australian Open is semi-finals in 2024.
 
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Federer Returns To Australian Open!
Federer Returns To Australian Open!
Alcaraz begins career Grand Slam bid in grand fashion
Alcaraz begins career Grand Slam bid in grand fashion
Sonmez's Kindness Wins Fans At Aus Open!
Sonmez's Kindness Wins Fans At Aus Open!
'I can still beat anyone,' insists defiant Djokovic
'I can still beat anyone,' insists defiant Djokovic
From exile to home: Kasatkina embraces Aussie AO moment
From exile to home: Kasatkina embraces Aussie AO moment

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

13 Fanciest Stores In The World

webstory image 2

5 Winter Sweets To Keep Warm

webstory image 3

8 Hottest Places in India To Visit This Winter

VIDEOS

PM Modi Flags Off Guwahatiâ Rohtak, Dibrugarhâ Lucknow Amrit Bharat Trains1:13

PM Modi Flags Off Guwahatiâ Rohtak, Dibrugarhâ...

Malaika poses extensively with her mother in a floral dress 1:13

Malaika poses extensively with her mother in a floral dress

Aamir Khan Spotted With GF Gauri Spratt at Ramesh Taurani's Birthday Bash1:18

Aamir Khan Spotted With GF Gauri Spratt at Ramesh...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO