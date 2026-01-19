Aus Open: Gauff storms into second round; Auger-Aliassime retires with injury

Images from Day 2 of the 2026 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Monday.

Gauff advances to Round 2

IMAGE: Coco Gauff in action during her first round match against Uzbekistan's Kamilla Rakhimova at the Australian Open on Monday. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

Coco Gauff started her quest for a maiden Australian Open title with a 6-2 6-3 win over Kamilla Rakhimova at Rod Laver Arena to reach the second round on Monday.

Third seed Gauff wobbled on serve at times and was broken as she tried to close out the match at 5-2 in the second set against her Uzbek oppoenent.



However, Rakhimova gave up two match points on serve in the very next game and then surrendered the contest with a backhand over the baseline.

IMAGE: Coco Gauff celebrates after winning a point during her first round match. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

A former semi-finalist at Melbourne Park and a quarter-finalist last year, French Open champion Gauff is seeking a third Grand Slam title.



She will next meet left-hander Olga Danilovic, who knocked Venus Williams out on day one, for a place in the third round.

Kenin loses in first round

IMAGE: Peyton Stearns reacts during her first round match against compatriot Sofia Kenin. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

Former champion Sofia Kenin was knocked out by fellow American Peyton Stearns 6-3, 6-2.



Australian qualifier Storm Hunter beat Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 6-4, 6-4 to move into the second round.



Auger-Aliassime retires with injury

Portugal's Nuno Borges moved into the second round after Felix Auger-Aliassime retired from their match with what seemed like a thigh injury.



Borges was leading 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 when the seventh-seeded Canadian retired.

