HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » ATP round-up: Alcaraz eases into Rotterdam semis

ATP round-up: Alcaraz eases into Rotterdam semis

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 08, 2025 09:25 IST

x

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz dismissed unseeded countryman Pedro Martinez to set up a meeting with Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in the ABN Amro Open semi-finals in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

IMAGE: Spain's Carlos Alcaraz dismissed unseeded countryman Pedro Martinez to set up a meeting with Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in the ABN Amro Open semi-finals in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and No. 8 seed Hubert Hurkacz of Poland will clash in the ABN Amro Open semi-finals on Saturday after both posted victories on Friday in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Alcaraz, ranked No. 3 in the world, dismissed unseeded countryman Pedro Martinez 6-2, 6-1, while it took Hurkacz -- ranked No. 21 in the world -- nearly 2 1/2 hours to defeat No. 4 seed Andrey Rublev of Russia 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-4. 

Alcarez out-aced his opponent 7-0 and won 91 percent (21 of 23) of his first-serve points. Hurkacz posted 17 aces to Rublev's five, and saving four of the five break points on his serve.

The other Saturday semi-final match will pit No. 3 seed Alex de Minaur of Australia against Italian qualifier Mattia Bellucci.

De Minaur disposed of Germany's Daniel Altmaier 6-1, 6-4, on Friday, while Bellucci continued his impressive run with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over sixth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece.

De Minaur didn't produce an ace, but the No. 8 player in the world saved four of five break points while winning 77 percent (20 of 26) of his first-serve points. Bellucci, ranked No. 92, served up five aces and saved all four break points en route to his first ATP Tour semifinal.

Dallas Open: Ruud in semis after injury puts Nishioka out

No. 2 seed Casper Ruud of Norway advanced to his first Dallas semi-final, when Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka retired due to a shoulder injury.

Ruud, ranked No. 5 in the world, led 7-5, 3-2 when Nishioka halted the match. 

Ruud will oppose Jaume Munar in the semifinals after the Spaniard upset No. 8 seed Matteo Arnaldi of Italy 6-4, 3-6, 6-3. Munar saved four of five break points and won 75 percent (43 of 57) of his first-serve points, including 93 percent (14 of 15) in the decisive third set.

In evening action, third-seeded Tommy Paul, the defending champion, opposed Reilly Opelka in an all-US match, and sixth-seeded Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic was set to meet Canada's Denis Shapovalov.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Why Ashwin is Hoping for a Rohit Century This Series
Why Ashwin is Hoping for a Rohit Century This Series
IPL stars in SA20? Cricket legend fuels speculation
IPL stars in SA20? Cricket legend fuels speculation
PIX: Maguire heads Manchester Utd into FA Cup 5th round
PIX: Maguire heads Manchester Utd into FA Cup 5th round
MotoGP champ Martin's crash sparks controversy
MotoGP champ Martin's crash sparks controversy
Lovlina strikes gold at National Games
Lovlina strikes gold at National Games

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Tasty Train Station Snacks To Try In India

webstory image 2

8 Foods To Burn Calories Faster

webstory image 3

Keema With Fried Egg: 25-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Priyanka-Nick attend Siddharth Chopra's wedding ceremony in Mumbai 3:02

Priyanka-Nick attend Siddharth Chopra's wedding ceremony...

PM Modi's poetic banter in Rajya Sabha targets Kharge6:30

PM Modi's poetic banter in Rajya Sabha targets Kharge

Gautam Adani's son Jeet marries Diva Shah in intimate ceremony3:03

Gautam Adani's son Jeet marries Diva Shah in intimate...

England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD