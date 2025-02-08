ATP round-up: Alcaraz eases into Rotterdam semis

IMAGE: Spain's Carlos Alcaraz dismissed unseeded countryman Pedro Martinez to set up a meeting with Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in the ABN Amro Open semi-finals in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and No. 8 seed Hubert Hurkacz of Poland will clash in the ABN Amro Open semi-finals on Saturday after both posted victories on Friday in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

Alcaraz, ranked No. 3 in the world, dismissed unseeded countryman Pedro Martinez 6-2, 6-1, while it took Hurkacz -- ranked No. 21 in the world -- nearly 2 1/2 hours to defeat No. 4 seed Andrey Rublev of Russia 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-4.

Alcarez out-aced his opponent 7-0 and won 91 percent (21 of 23) of his first-serve points. Hurkacz posted 17 aces to Rublev's five, and saving four of the five break points on his serve.

The other Saturday semi-final match will pit No. 3 seed Alex de Minaur of Australia against Italian qualifier Mattia Bellucci.

De Minaur disposed of Germany's Daniel Altmaier 6-1, 6-4, on Friday, while Bellucci continued his impressive run with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over sixth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece.

De Minaur didn't produce an ace, but the No. 8 player in the world saved four of five break points while winning 77 percent (20 of 26) of his first-serve points. Bellucci, ranked No. 92, served up five aces and saved all four break points en route to his first ATP Tour semifinal.

Dallas Open: Ruud in semis after injury puts Nishioka out

No. 2 seed Casper Ruud of Norway advanced to his first Dallas semi-final, when Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka retired due to a shoulder injury.

Ruud, ranked No. 5 in the world, led 7-5, 3-2 when Nishioka halted the match.

Ruud will oppose Jaume Munar in the semifinals after the Spaniard upset No. 8 seed Matteo Arnaldi of Italy 6-4, 3-6, 6-3. Munar saved four of five break points and won 75 percent (43 of 57) of his first-serve points, including 93 percent (14 of 15) in the decisive third set.

In evening action, third-seeded Tommy Paul, the defending champion, opposed Reilly Opelka in an all-US match, and sixth-seeded Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic was set to meet Canada's Denis Shapovalov.