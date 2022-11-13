News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » ATP Finals: Ruud downs debutant Auger-Aliassime in opener

ATP Finals: Ruud downs debutant Auger-Aliassime in opener

November 13, 2022 23:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Norway's Casper Ruud celebrates after defeating Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime on winning his group stage match of the ATP Finals Turin at Pala Alpitour, Turin, Italy on Sunday

IMAGE: Norway's Casper Ruud celebrates after defeating Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime on winning his group stage match of the ATP Finals Turin at Pala Alpitour, Turin, Italy on Sunday. Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane/Reuters

Norway's third seed Casper Ruud downed ATP Finals debutant Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6(4), 6-4 on Sunday to kick-start his round-robin campaign in the season-ending tournament.

 

Canadian Auger-Aliassime has been in sublime form at the end of the season, winning three tournaments in a row before a semi-final run at the Paris Masters, but was not at his best in the opening match in Turin.

Although he fired 26 winners past world number four Ruud, they were offset by 26 unforced errors as the Norwegian wrapped up the victory to get on the board in the Green Group, which also has top seed Rafael Nadal and American Taylor Fritz.

"I think this is some of the best level that I've played since the U.S. Open," said Ruud, who reached the final of the year's last Grand Slam in New York.

"The last couple of months have been a little bit of a struggle, I have to honestly say that, but you have to accept it as well. You will face difficult moments in your career, and maybe these last couple of months was one of those."

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime in action during his group stage match against Norway's Casper Ruud  

IMAGE: Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime in action during his group stage match against Norway's Casper Ruud. Photograph: Guglielmo Mangiapane

Auger-Aliassime had won 16 matches in a row to win titles in Florence, Antwerp and Basel last month.

But Ruud, a semi-finalist last year, stamped his authority in the tiebreak and did not face a single break point in the match as he beat the Canadian for the second time this year.

"Felix has been on a roll this fall and I knew he was going to come out strong," Ruud added.

"I knew if I wanted to have any chance against any of the guys in my group I would have to bring my A-game and today I was able to do so."

Nadal plays Fritz later on Sunday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
EPL PIX: Man City lose chance to go top of league
EPL PIX: Man City lose chance to go top of league
England's Curran is T20 WC player of tournament
England's Curran is T20 WC player of tournament
How England Celebrated 2nd T20 World Cup
How England Celebrated 2nd T20 World Cup
Curran credits IPL for big-match experience
Curran credits IPL for big-match experience
Vijay Hazare: Samarth Vyas hits blazing double century
Vijay Hazare: Samarth Vyas hits blazing double century
Buttler doffs his hat to 'match-winner' Stokes
Buttler doffs his hat to 'match-winner' Stokes
'Bomb attack' rocks busy Istanbul street, 6 killed
'Bomb attack' rocks busy Istanbul street, 6 killed

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

Sindhu pulls out of BWF World Tour Finals

Sindhu pulls out of BWF World Tour Finals

Janaki Easwar Wows MSG Before Final

Janaki Easwar Wows MSG Before Final

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances