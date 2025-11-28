HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Atletico punished for 'racist' fans during Arsenal game

November 28, 2025 12:47 IST

Atletico Madrid fans during the UEFA Champions League match between Arsenal and Atletico Madrid at Emirates Stadium, London, Britain on October 21, 2025

IMAGE: Atletico Madrid fans during the UEFA Champions League match between Arsenal and Atletico Madrid at Emirates Stadium, London, Britain on October 21, 2025. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

UEFA have fined Atletico Madrid 30,000 euros ($34,749) and handed down a suspended one-match ban for travelling fans due to the "racist and discriminatory" behaviour of some supporters during last month's 4-0 Champions League loss to Arsenal.

European soccer's governing body fined the Spanish club an additional 10,000 euros after some of their fans threw objects during the game at Arsenal's Emirates stadium.

The ban on selling tickets to supporters for an away match was suspended for a probationary period of one year, it added.

 

Atletico return to Champions League action at Dutch side PSV Eindhoven on December 10. They are 12th in the table with nine points from five games.

Source: REUTERS
Source: REUTERS
