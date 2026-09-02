Atiqa Mir's fighting spirit shines in Italy karting run

Indian racing prodigy Atiqa Mir demonstrated remarkable resilience and skill, securing two impressive top-four finishes at the WSK Final Cup in Italy despite facing significant setup challenges and a final race crash.

Key Points Indian racing prodigy Atiqa Mir secured two top-four finishes in Round 1 of the WSK Final Cup in Franciacorta, Italy.

Despite setup issues and a ninth-place qualifying, Mir made strong starts in Race 1 and Race 2, achieving back-to-back fourth positions.

She was classified P14 among 72 drivers after heat races and finished ninth in the pre-final before a crash ended her final race.

Atiqa's father, Asif Mir, praised her race craft, maturity, and positive attitude despite not having the fastest kart.

Mir, backed by F1 Academy, will next compete in Round 4 of the Champions of the Future Academy in Spain, having previously dominated the Greece round.

Indian racing prodigy Atiqa Mir overcame setup issues to collect two impressive top four finishes in Round 1 of the WSK Final Cup in Italy, continuing her upward trajectory in the world of karting.

The qualifying session didn't go as per plan for the 11-year-old and she could only set the ninth fastest time. However, the first Indian to be backed by the F1 Academy, made flying starts in both Race 1 and Race 2 to charge through the field and secure a creditable back to back fourth place.

Atiqa Mir's Performance In WSK Final Cup

Following the two Heat Races, Atiqa was classified P14 among as many as 72 drivers. This put her on seventh grid position for the pre final where she eventually finished ninth after running fifth for the majority of the race. In the final, Atiqa was involved in a crash that damaged her kart and ended her race.

"A mixed weekend for me. I was expecting more but we were struggling for pace. I managed to fight my way up in most of the races and was in a competitive spot for the pre finals and finals. But things didn't go my way and the lack of pace hurt us on the long straights of Franciacorta," said the JK Tyre and Raise-backed driver.

Father Praises Atiqa's Resilience

Atiqa's father Asif Mir, India's first national karting champion, said her daughter did well overall despite experiencing issues beyond her control.

"Atiqa for me had a very good weekend. She showed her race craft and maturity driving in what was not the fastest kart on the grid. But she kept fighting and her attitude this weekend very positive which I liked," he said.

Atiqa will next be seen in Round 4 of the Champions of the Future Academy in Spain. She had dominated the Greece round earlier this year.