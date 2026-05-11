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Atiqa Mir Impresses On FIA European Debut

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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May 11, 2026 15:38 IST

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Indian racing prodigy Atiqa Mir made a remarkable debut at the FIA European Championship, finishing sixth and demonstrating her potential in the competitive world of karting.

Key Points

  • Atiqa Mir, India's first Formula 1 Academy backed driver, finished sixth in Race 2 of the FIA European Championship.
  • Mir, competing in the higher age category (OKJ), secured a Fastest Lap in Race 5.
  • Despite being a wildcard entry and one of the youngest competitors, Atiqa qualified for the Super Heats.
  • Atiqa Mir's performance attracted attention, showcasing her potential in international karting.
  • Atiqa aims to become the first female in Formula 1 since 1992.

Indian racing sensation Atiqa Mir exceeded expectations on her FIA European Championship debut, finishing a stellar sixth in Race 2 in the "pinnacle" of karting here.

Awarded a wildcard for round two of the championship considering her special talent, the 11-year-old was once again thrown at the deep end and yet again she was able to navigate majority of the challenges that were posed by the best in the business.

 

Atiqa Mir's Journey in the OKJ Category

Atiqa, India's first Formula 1 Academy backed driver and also the highest ranked female in the OKNJ class (age 12-14) in the FIA ranking, had to deal with a more powerful equipment in the OKJ category and a tricky set of Maxxis tyres for the first time against 92 world class drivers with much more experience.

Qualifying position is often decisive in a heavily populated field but Atiqa fought her way into the Super Heats of the FIA (world body for four wheel racing) sanctioned series, showing a lot of fight and speed after starting 15th on the grid.

Highlights from the Racing Weekend

Atiqa's best race finish of the weekend was P6 in Race 2 and she also got the coveted Fastest Lap in Race 5. A few crashes and penalties notwithstanding, the Indian with roots in J&K qualified for the Super Heats on her debut and attracted attention of the entire paddock.

Voluntarily competing in the higher age category, Atiqa showed she belonged there and collected invaluable experience for the season ahead. Aiming to become the first female in Formula 1 since 1992, Atiqa would also be taking part in the FIA World Cup later in the year.

Atiqa's Reflections and Future Plans

Reflecting on the special weekend, Atiqa said: "It's really special driving in a FIA series, it is a dream come true for me. My pace was good the entire weekend. I raced hard and learnt a lot this weekend. It is fun mixing it up with these guys."

Atiqa's father Asif Mir, a former India racer himself, was happy with her performance considering the enormous challenge at hand.

"A standout performance from Atiqa. She was a Wild Card entry and amongst the youngest and it was her debut in this category. She had to contend with more power, different tyres and a new team which she handled remarkably well. Qualifying P15 in a massive field and finishing P6 in one of the heat races were among the highlights," said Asif.

Atiqa would travel to Greece later this month to take part in round two of COTFA International.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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