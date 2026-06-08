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Sports Minister Backs 11-Year-Old Indian F1 Hopeful

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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June 08, 2026 10:04 IST

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Rising Indian racing sensation Atiqa Mir, an 11-year-old prodigy, recently met Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who pledged full government support for her ambitious journey to Formula 1, making her the first Indian backed by the F1 Academy.

Key Points

  • 11-year-old Indian racer Atiqa Mir met Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya after her recent success in the Champions of the Future Academy (COTFA) Round 2 in Greece.
  • Minister Mandaviya pledged full support for Atiqa's ambition to reach Formula 1, a goal no female has achieved since 1992.
  • Atiqa Mir is the first Indian driver to receive support from the F1 Academy.
  • She recently achieved a historic sweep in the COTFA Round 2.2, winning qualifying, heats, and the finals by a massive margin.
  • Sports Minister Mandaviya is also keen on bringing Formula 1 back to India, which last hosted the event in 2013.

Rising Indian racer Atiqa Mir, who is all of 11, called on Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya after her recent success in the Champions of the Future Academy (COTFA) Round 2 in Greece.

Sports Minister Pledges Support For Young Racer

Mandaviya met Atiqa and her family at his residence on Sunday and offered the Mumbai-born karter full support in her challenge-filled journey to Formula 1, where no female has reached since 1992. Atiqa is the first Indian to be supported by F1 Academy.

 

"Thank you sir for the encouragement and all the valuable advice. Hon'ble Minister appreciated my recent performances that have made India proud. He also assured me all possible help and support in securing my dream of a Formula One Seat," wrote Atiqa on social media. The photos of the meeting were also shared by the Sports Minister on social media.

In the last week of May, Atiqa became only the third driver in COTFA's history to complete a sweep Round 2.2 of the championship by topping qualifying and heats before winning the finals by a massive margin. Mandaviya is keen on bringing Formula 1 back to India, which last hosted the mega event in 2013.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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