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JK Tyre Invests In Future Of Indian Motorsport With Atiqa Mir Sponsorship

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk August 27, 2026 13:01 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Discover how 11-year-old Indian racing sensation Atiqa Mir is set to accelerate her international motorsport career with a significant sponsorship from long-time Indian motorsport supporter, JK Tyre.

Key Points

  • JK Tyre has signed 11-year-old racing prodigy Atiqa Mir, demonstrating its commitment to Indian motorsport talent.
  • Atiqa Mir has achieved international success, including podium finishes and a dominant victory in Europe.
  • She is the highest-ranked female in FIA's International Karting Ranking (OKNJ category) and the first Indian supported by the F1 Academy.
  • Mir follows in the footsteps of F1 drivers Narain Karthikeyan and Karun Chandhok, who were also supported by JK Tyre.
  • Her journey signifies the growing representation and success of women in global motorsport.

JK Tyre, longtime supporters of Indian motorsport, on Thursday signed 11-year-old racing sensation Atiqa Mir, reinforcing its long-standing commitment to invest in future champions.

At such a young age, Atiqa has already made a strong mark on the international karting circuit, winning races in Europe and beating world class drivers older than her. Atiqa, the first Indian to be supported by the F1 Academy, is currently competing in different series in Europe and is the highest ranked female in FIA's International Karting Ranking in the OKNJ category (age 12-14).

 

Atiqa Mir's Impressive Racing Career

She joins an elite list of accomplished Indian drivers to be supported by JK Tyre, following in the footsteps of Narain Karthikeyan and Karun Chandhok, the only two Indians who have reached the pinnacle of F1. Earlier this year, she became the first Indian to secure a podium in the European leg of the Champions of the Future Academy, before going on to deliver a dominant victory in Greece, where she became only the third driver in the series' history to sweep qualifying, heats and the final.

More recently, Atiqa added another feather to her cap by becoming the youngest Indian to record two top 10 finishes in FIA European Karting Championship which is considered the 'Formula 1 of Karting.'

Paving The Way For Women In Motorsport

Her journey also represents the growing presence of women in motorsport. Atiqa was the first Indian and Asian female racer selected for F1 Academy's Discover Your Drive programme, further underlining her position as one of the sport's emerging young talents.

"It is a very special feeling to join JK Tyre. My dad (Asif Mir who was India's first national karting champion) was also supported by JK Tyre during his racing days. "I have always admired the company's contribution to Indian motorsport and the opportunities it has created for young racers. I'm excited for this journey and look forward to learning, improving and representing India and JK Tyre on the international stage," said Atiqa.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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