Indian racing prodigy Atiqa Mir has concluded her Champions of the Future Academy karting series with a remarkable podium finish in the finale, solidifying her status as a record-breaking rookie and a rising star in motorsport.

IMAGE: Photograph: Kind courtesy Atiqa Mir/Instagram

Key Points Indian racing prodigy Atiqa Mir secured a third-place podium finish in the Champions of the Future Academy karting series finale in Franciacorta.

This marks her third podium of the season, concluding a record-breaking rookie year where she became the youngest driver to win a feature race, get pole position, and set the fastest lap.

Atiqa, who raced as an 11-year-old for most of the championship before turning 12 only last week, finished a commendable fifth overall out of 53 drivers.

She is the first Indian to be backed by the Formula 1 Academy and races for Kart Republic, a team known for producing F1 drivers.

Indian racing prodigy Atiqa Mir capped off a successful campaign in the Champions of the Future Academy karting series with a podium finish in the finale here, underlining her growing credentials with a record- breaking rookie season.

Atiqa Mir's Stellar Rookie Season

Atiqa's third podium of the season, a third-place finish, came in the all important final of Champions of the Future Academy Round 5.2 after kart and engine issues pegged her back at the start of the weekend.

The honour of the fastest lap also belonged to Atiqa who is the first Indian to be backed by the Formula 1 Academy.

In her first season in the age 12-14 category, Atiqa not only punched above her weight, she also battled with the more experienced drivers neck and neck.

She became the youngest driver in the championship history to win a feature race, get pole position, set the fastest lap and clean sweep an entire round (Greece).

Her exploits in Greece turned heads and she earned the respect of rivals up and down the paddock.

That was followed by a sensational pole position in the following round in Viterbo, Italy, where she outpaced Mercedes F1 junior Niccolo Perico. Atiqa's first podium of the season came in Valencia.

Key Achievements And Future Goals

She raced majority of the championship as an 11-year-old before turning 12 only last week.

In her maiden season in the junior category, Atiqa finished a commendable fifth out of 53 drivers in the championship.

Atiqa races for Kart Republic -- a team known for producing a battery of Formula 1 drivers.

Reflecting on her rookie COTFA campaign and the final weekend, Atiqa said: "The weekend taught me a lot. We struggled with pace but fought through it. But I didn't give up and kept fighting and a podium felt really sweet and good way to end the championship.

"We had moments of brilliance this year but didn't score in a lot of races which is something I need to work on and improve my consistency through the year. Big thanks to Raise and JK Tyres for making this possible."