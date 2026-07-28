Indian Racing Prodigy Atiqa Mir Shows Promise In Euro Series Karting

Indian racing prodigy Atiqa Mir demonstrated exceptional talent and resilience at the Champions of the Future Euro Series Round 4, gaining crucial experience for the upcoming FIA European Championship despite facing challenges.

Key Points Indian racing prodigy Atiqa Mir made a brilliant debut at the Champions of the Future Euro Series Round 4 in Kristianstad.

The 11-year-old qualified impressively, securing 10th in her group and 29th overall among 86 drivers, just 0.17 seconds off the fastest time.

Atiqa, backed by Formula 1 Academy, achieved her best result with a seventh-place finish in heat 1, showcasing her rare talent.

Despite a crash and penalties for aggressive overtaking, Atiqa gained crucial track experience for the upcoming high-stakes FIA European Championship.

Her father, Asif Mir, India's first national karting champion, highlighted her speed and poise, confirming her readiness for the FIA event.

Indian racing prodigy Atiqa Mir displayed moments of brilliance in qualifying and the opening heat race before an untimely crash spoiled the remainder of her weekend at Champions of the Future Euro Series Round 4 here. Considering it was her debut at the Kristianstad Kart Track here, the 11-year-old hardly took any time to get up to speed. Fresh off a pole position in Italy, Atiqa turned heads by qualifying only 0.17 seconds off the fastest time in her Qualifying group for a commendable 10th place and 29th overall out of 86 drivers. Atiqa, the first Indian to be backed by Formula 1 Academy, qualified second overall among the wildcard entries.

Atiqa Mir's Impressive Debut Performance

In the round held as a prelude to the high stakes FIA European Championship here this weekend, Atiqa got much needed track time for an invaluable experience. In the races, her seventh place in heat 1 was her best result of the weekend and came ahead of many established drivers on the grid. Against all odds, Atiqa fought hard and gave a good account of her rare talent.

Overcoming Challenges And Looking Ahead

After the impressive show in heat 1, Atiqa did not have much going her way. Starting on the outside row was a big disadvantage before a crash and two penalties marred her smooth start to the weekend. Atiqa qualified for the all-important Super Heats and finished 21st on road but got another penalty for an aggressive overtake.

"This is a fabulous track and very easy for overtaking, I tried all my moves and got some penalties as well for being over aggressive. I was quick all weekend and I feel prepared for the big FIA event next weekend," she said. Atiqa's father Asif Mir, who is India's first national karting champion, said the weekend was good preparation for the FIA round starting in couple of days. "It was an eventful weekend with learning the track and all the overtaking opportunities. Atiqa lost places due to inexperience on this track compared to others, but now she feels prepared for the FIA event here next week. She has surprised everyone by her speed and poise," he said.