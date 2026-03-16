PT Usha calls for athlete-first policies in Indian sports administration

Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha champions athlete-first policies as the cornerstone of India's sporting future, advocating for prioritised welfare and development to achieve global success.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy P T Usha/X

Key Points PT Usha advocates for athlete-first governance in Indian sports, emphasising the importance of prioritising athlete preparation, welfare, and development.

India's sporting landscape is transforming with improved infrastructure, scientific training, and institutional support for athletes.

Investment in grassroots sports, coaching, and talent identification is crucial for India to consistently produce world-class athletes.

India aims to strengthen its sports infrastructure by hosting major international events like the Commonwealth Games and potentially the Olympic Games.

Creating a robust sporting ecosystem with increased community-level participation is essential for nurturing talented athletes.

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha says India's sports administration must be guided by policies that place athletes at the centre of decision-making.

Speaking on Day 3 of the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Sports Journalism Federation of India's (SJFI) Annual Convention, Usha said ensuring the preparation, welfare and development of athletes must remain the highest priority for administrators and sporting bodies.

"Athlete-first governance must guide the future of Indian sport. Their preparation, welfare and development must remain our highest priority," Usha said while addressing members of the sports media fraternity on Sunday.

India's Evolving Sports Landscape

Reflecting on India's evolving sporting landscape, Usha said the country currently stands at a significant moment in its sporting journey, with improved infrastructure, better scientific training and stronger institutional support helping athletes compete confidently on the global stage.

"Over the past decade, we have witnessed a transformation in the way sport is supported and celebrated in our country. Athletes today benefit from better infrastructure, scientific training and stronger institutional support," she said.

"The real strength of Indian sport lies in the grassroots -- in the villages, towns and schools where young talent is waiting to be discovered. If we continue to invest in coaching, infrastructure and talent identification, India can consistently produce world-class athletes."

India's Ambitions in Global Sports

Speaking during a panel discussion at the convention, IOA CEO Raghuram Iyer said India is currently at a pivotal stage in its sporting journey, with growing ambition, investment and participation shaping the country's future as a sporting nation.

"I think India is currently at an inflection point in sport. We have the ambition and there is significant effort being put behind ensuring that those ambitions are met," Iyer said.

"We need to create an entire sporting ecosystem where more people participate in sport at the community level. Once that base is created, the most talented athletes must be given the resources and support required to reach the highest level,"he added.

Iyer also highlighted India's growing ambition to host major international sporting events as part of a broader strategy to strengthen infrastructure. India has bagged the 2030 Commonwealth Games hosting rights and is in the race to become an Olympic host in 2036.

"As a nation we are also looking at hosting major international events. The Commonwealth Games and other global competitions are part of that vision as India builds the foundation to host the Olympic Games in the future," he added.

The Grand Sports Conclave was a key highlight of Day 3 of the SJFI Golden Jubilee National Convention, organised by the Delhi Sports Journalism Association (DSJA), bringing together administrators, corporate leaders, broadcasters and members of the sports media to discuss the evolving landscape and future direction of Indian sport.