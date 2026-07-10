Asunta Lakra Calls For Urgent Intervention Against Sexual Harassment In Indian Hockey

Former India women's hockey captain Asunta Lakra has bravely called for urgent Sports Ministry intervention, exposing alleged institutional protection of sexual harassment and intimidation within the Indian hockey federation, sparking a major controversy.

Key Points Former India captain Asunta Lakra has urged the Sports Ministry to intervene against alleged institutional protection of sexual harassment in Indian hockey.

Lakra claims she faced intimidation and a smear campaign after reporting sexual harassment allegations against Sudhir Gola at the Eklavya Hockey Academy.

She has accused Hockey India Secretary General Bholanath Singh of threatening her to "stay within my limits" regarding the issue.

Bholanath Singh denies the allegations, suggesting they are linked to upcoming Hockey Jharkhand elections, a claim Lakra rejects.

Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey has acknowledged Lakra's concerns, calling her a "treasure," and committed to resolving the matter amicably while prioritising women's dignity.

Former India captain Asunta Lakra has urged the Sports Ministry to intervene urgently against what she described as the institutional protection of sexual harassment, intimidation and victimisation of women athletes in hockey, a charge that has been denied by the national federation.

In a strongly worded letter addressed to the Sports Ministry, the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha and TOPS officials, Lakra alleged that individuals accused of misconduct were being protected while those raising concerns were subjected to intimidation and retaliation.

"I write to you not merely as a former captain of the Indian Women' Hockey Team, a member of the Executive Board of Hockey India, and a selector, but as an Indian woman who chose to speak up when young female athletes were being sexually harassed," wrote Lakra.

"For over a decade, I had the privilege of wearing the India jersey. Throughout my career, I believed that the greatest responsibility of a senior player is not only to win medals but also to protect the next generation.

"It is in that spirit that I brought to the attention of the Government of Jharkhand allegations of sexual harassment by Mr. Sudhir Gola at the Eklavya Hockey Academy in Ranchi. What followed has shaken my faith in the system."

Allegations Of Intimidation And Retaliation

Lakra, who was part of the Indian team during the 2006 and 2010 Commonwealth Games and Asia Cup twice, alleged that she faced threats and smear campaign after raising the issue.

"Instead of protecting those who raised concerns, the machinery of intimidation was set in motion against me. This is not merely about one individual accused of misconduct. It is about those in positions of authority who allegedly enable, shield, reward, and protect such individuals," she wrote in the letter.

"Even after allegations became public and he (Gola) was suspended by the Government of Jharkhand, he entered the academy hostel, assembled young women players, and intimidated them into withdrawing their complaints.

"Equally disturbing was the attempt to discredit me through a false and orchestrated smear campaign after I raised these issues."

Hockey India Official Accused Of Threats

Lakra, who captained India during the 2012 Olympic Qualification Tournament in New Delhi, also accused Hockey India Secretary General Bholanath Singh of threatening her over the issue.

"Hockey India Secretary General Bholanath Singh threatened me and told me to 'stay within my limits' during a phone call. He also claimed that no one could remove him -- neither Hockey Jharkhand nor Hockey India," Asunta told PTI.

"If I don't speak up for women athletes, the situation will remain unchanged, yet I am receiving threats for taking a stand. My husband was also threatened. Gola had boasted that in Jharkhand, one can commit murder or rape and still secure a job..." she said.

Bholanath Singh, however, dismissed the allegations as election-related theatrics ahead of the upcoming Hockey Jharkhand polls.

"I never threatened anyone, nor did I witness any such thing. There is a calculated conspiracy to defame us ahead of the Hockey India elections," he said.

Election Link Denied Amidst Governance Concerns

Elections to Hockey Jharkhand are scheduled for July 19.

Lakra, however, rejected suggestions that her allegations were linked to the polls.

"We were never informed about the election. We only found out about it later. I am not in the fray but we want the reins of hockey to be in the hands of hockey players," she said.

"I just request the authorities to save our game. Such treatment with players must stop. Are players, who sweat blood for the country, meant only for photo ops?"

Lakra also alleged that Hockey Jharkhand was being run by people with little connection to the sport.

"Wrestlers are running Jharkhand Hockey. The current general secretary used to work as a caterer during my playing days."

Singh rejected the charge and pointed to the association's record under his leadership.

"I have been the president (Hockey Jharkhand) since 2014 and the development is there to see. Asunta has been working with us for long," Singh said when asked if Hockey Jharkhand was being run by wrestlers.

On allegations that Lakra had been shouted at during the Hockey India Special General Body Meeting, Singh said, "You can ask the people who were present there."

Hockey India President Responds To Allegations

Meanwhile, Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey said that Asunta is one of the treasures of Indian Hockey and he will try to resolve the matter amicably.

"Asunta Lakra is one of the treasures of Indian hockey. She has done a great service to the sport by bringing to light an unfortunate incident related to Jharkhand Hockey. The Jharkhand Government has taken action against Sudhir Gola, and we swiftly removed him from the Under-18 National Team," Tirkey told PTI.

"Sudhir Gola is not associated with SAI or Hockey India, and the Jharkhand Government should take appropriate action against him as per the prevailing laws. I believe they will do so.

"Regarding the allegations against Bholanath Ji, I will speak to both parties and hope that the matter is resolved amicably. The dignity and respect of women is our top priority, and Hockey India remains fully committed to ensuring the same," he said.