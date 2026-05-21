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Clinical Aston Villa Outclass Freiburg To Win Europa League

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May 21, 2026 08:53 IST

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Aston Villa triumphed over Freiburg in a decisive 3-0 victory to clinch the Europa League title and claim their first major trophy in nearly three decades.

Aston Villa

IMAGE: Aston Villa's players celebrate with the trophy after winning the UEFA Europa League in Besiktas Park, Istanbul, on Wednesday. Photograph: Stoyan Nenov/Reuters

Key Points

  • Aston Villa secured their first major trophy since 1996 by winning the Europa League final against Freiburg.
  • Youri Tielemans and Emiliano Buendia scored stunning goals, contributing to Aston Villa's dominant performance.
  • Unai Emery extended his record with a fifth Europa League title, showcasing his expertise in the competition.
  • Morgan Rogers added a third goal, solidifying Aston Villa's victory and their return to European glory.

Youri Tielemans and Emiliano Buendia scored stunning goals as Aston Villa outclassed Freiburg 3-0 in the Europa League final on Wednesday to end a 30-year wait for silverware and earn their coach Unai Emery a record-extending fifth win in the competition.

Morgan Rogers added a third as Villa secured a first major trophy since they lifted the English League Cup in 1996, and their first victory in continental competition since they were European Cup champions in 1982 after defeating Bayern Munich in the final .

 

Back-to-back wins in the Europa League for Premier League clubs after Tottenham Hotspur were victors last season kept alive a rare continental hat-trick with Arsenal in the final of the Champions League and Crystal Palace to play in the Conference League decider.

'Season With Lot Of Ups And Downs For Aston Villa'

Aston Villa

IMAGE: Youri Tielemans scores Aston Villa's first goal past SC Freiburg goalkeeper Noah Atubolu. Photograph: Stoyan Nenov/Reuters

"I feel amazing," Tielemans told TNT. "We put in a shift, top performance, we had a great season, and to top it off with this, it's amazing.

"We only had one day to practise, we did it on Monday, and it worked brilliantly tonight.

"It's been a season with a lot of ups and downs. We started so so bad, our standards were very very poor but the way we turned things around was great, credit to the players, credit to the staff, we just kept working, kept believing, and we got the win in the end, Champions League next season and a trophy."

Tielemans And Buendia's Stunning Goals

Aston Villa

IMAGE: Emiliano Buendia scores Aston Villa's second goal. Photograph: Stoyan Nenov/Reuters

Villa took the lead on 41 minutes with a superb strike from Tielemans after Rogers’ floated cross from a short corner was latched onto by the unmarked Belgian and his low volley arrowed into the net.

It was 2-0 seconds before halftime through another stunning goal, this time from Buendia. Freiburg allowed Villa too much space on the edge of their box and the Argentine playmaker curled a left-foot shot into the far corner, leaving goalkeeper Noah Atubolu with no chance.

Rogers added the third on 58 minutes when Buendia turned provider as his low cross into the six-yard box from the left was stabbed home at the near post.

Unai Emery's Record-Breaking Achievement

Aston Villa

IMAGE: Aston Villa manager Unai Emery and goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez celebrate after winning the Europa League. Photograph: Kemal Aslan/Reuters

Villa manager Emery kept up his remarkable record in the competition with a fifth victory, three with Sevilla, one with Villarreal and now with the English Villa.

Emery moved level with record-holders Carlo Ancelotti, Jose Mourinho and Giovanni Trapattoni on five European trophies.

Freiburg were hoping to win their first major silverware in their 122-year-old history but rarely threatened the Villa goal.

"The team believed until the end, but we faced an Aston Villa (side) with a lot of class. We are very proud of what we have achieved," Freiburg winger Vincenzo Grifo said.

"We wanted to win this cup. Unfortunately we didn't make it and this must be accepted. If you give space to players like Tielemans and Buendia ... they made perfect shots. The first goal gave Aston Villa strength."

Source: REUTERS
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