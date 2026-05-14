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Assam To Host Indian Athletics Series In Nalbari

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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May 14, 2026 17:45 IST

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Assam is set to host the seventh leg of the Indian Athletics Series in Nalbari on June 6, providing a platform for athletes from the region to compete at a national level.

Key Points

  • Assam's Nalbari district will host the seventh leg of the Indian Athletics Series on June 6.
  • The event will feature 18 senior category events and 10 junior category events.
  • The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) aims to promote athletics in Assam's interior areas.
  • The venue boasts a newly-laid 9-lane track and Assam's first Athletics Academy.

The newly-built stadium at Sariahtali in Nalbari district of Assam will host the seventh leg of Indian Athletics Series on June 6, providing the athletes of the state and adjoining areas a chance to compete in a national level meet.

Athletics Meet Details

The one-day meet will feature 18 events in senior category -- nine each for men and women -- and 10 in junior section (five each in men's and women's U20).

 

"The meet being an inaugural meet will enable the athletes from the interior areas of Assam State to promote athletics," said the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) in a circular.

Venue and Inauguration

The meet will be organised by Assam Athletics Association under the aegis of the AFI.

The venue has a newly-laid 9-lane track, which is a part of the Nalbari District Sports Stadium Complex, inaugurated in February by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The complex also houses Assam's first Athletics Academy for elite training, besides having a football ground.

Previous Events in Assam

Assam has earlier hosted major national athletics events such as National Inter-State Championships in the past at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Guwahati.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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