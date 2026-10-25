Shillong Gears Up For Sixth Edition Of Assam Rifles Half Marathon

The Assam Rifles Half Marathon is set to energise Shillong on November 22, inviting over 4000 runners to compete for a Rs 25 lakh prize pool in its sixth edition, fostering unity and community spirit in the Northeast.

IMAGE: Assam Rifles Half Marathon 2026 is likely to feature more than 4000 runners competing in three different distance categories -- 5km, 10km and 21km. Photograph: Assam Rifles Half Marathon/Instagram

Key Points Assam Rifles will host its sixth Half-Marathon in Shillong on November 22.

The event features 5km, 10km, and 21km categories for participants aged 12 to 60+.

Over 4000 runners are expected to compete for a total prize money of Rs 25 lakh.

The marathon, evolving since 2021, promotes unity, health, and community spirit.

Assam Rifles has announced its sixth edition of Half-Marathon event, which will be held in Shillong on November 22.

The 2026 edition is expected to have record participation, given the ever-growing popularity of this event in northeast and across the nation.

Event Details And Participation

The Assam Rifles Half Marathon (ARHM) Shillong is expected to be graced by several dignitaries from the government, armed forces and various walks of life.

This edition is likely to feature more than 4000 runners competing in three different distance categories -- 5km, 10km and 21km -- from the age of 12 to 60-plus years. The runners from across the country will not only be able to showcase their endurance at the most picturesque route of upper Shillong but also compete for a total of Rs 25 lakh in prize money.

The announcement was made during a curtain-raiser held at the Assam Rifles Liaison Office, Delhi Cantt, where organisers unveiled the official jersey, and the finisher medal for this year's race.

Since its launch in 2021, the marathon has evolved from a fitness initiative into a symbol of unity, health, and community spirit.

Highlighting the growing stature of the event, Col Apurva Bhatnagar, VSM, from HQ DG Assam Rifles said the enhanced prize money reflects the force's vision to make the marathon a premier sporting event in the region.