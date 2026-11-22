The sixth annual Assam Rifles Half Marathon in Shillong successfully brought together 4,500 runners from across India on Sunday, promoting physical fitness, discipline, and national unity through competitive running.

IMAGE: Assam Marathon

Key Points The sixth Assam Rifles Half Marathon in Shillong attracted approximately 4,500 runners on Sunday.

Participants came from 30 states and Union Territories, including professional athletes and Armed Forces personnel.

The event featured 21 km, 10 km, and 5 km categories, with cash prizes worth Rs 25 lakh.

Panchana Bera and Munni Devi won the 21-km races, while Ravi Chaudhury and Ruby Kashyap emerged victorious in the 10-km races.

Assam Rifles Director General Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera highlighted the importance of physical fitness and community participation.

Around 4,500 runners from 30 states and Union Territories participated in the sixth edition of the Assam Rifles Half Marathon in Shillong on Sunday, officials said.

Promoting Fitness And Community Spirit

The annual event, organised at the headquarters of the Directorate General Assam Rifles at Laitkor, brought together professional athletes, fitness enthusiasts, Armed Forces personnel and citizens from diverse backgrounds, they said.

The marathon was held in three categories -- 21 km, 10 km and 5 km. Cash prizes worth Rs 25 lakh were earmarked for winners across categories, along with consolation prizes.

Race Winners And Dignitaries

In the 21-km race, Panchana Bera won the men's category, while Munni Devi claimed the women's title. Ravi Chaudhury won the men's 10-km race, while Ruby Kashyap emerged victorious in the women's category.

Air Marshal Mehtab Singh Deswal, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Air Command, attended the event as the chief guest.

Assam Rifles Director General Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera flagged off the 21-km race.

Addressing the participants, Lakhera noted the importance of physical fitness, discipline and healthy living.

He said the annual event provides a platform for community participation and strengthens bonds among people from different parts of the country.