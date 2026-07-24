Assam Floods: Olympian Jayanta Talukdar, Newborn Twins Rescued

IMAGE: Fire and Emergency Services rescue people from a flood affected area in Guwahati, July 24, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Floodwaters entered the ground floor of Jayanta Talukdar's apartment complex in Guwahati, making it impossible for the family to move out on their own.

Several low-lying localities of Guwahati, including Rukmininagar, Hatigaon, Beltola, Survey, Anil Nagar, Nabin Nagar, Panjabari, Six Mile and parts of Khanapara, remained submerged after incessant rainfall triggered severe waterlogging.

Assam continues to battle one of the season's worst flood spells, with lakhs of people affected across multiple districts.

Olympian and World Cup gold medallist archer Jayanta Talukdar and his one-month-old twin babies were rescued from their flood-hit apartment in Guwahati's Rukmininagar on Friday, July 24, 2026, after torrential rain inundated large parts of the city, highlighting once again the recurring urban flood crisis in Assam's capital.



Talukdar, one of India's most decorated archers, said floodwater entered the ground floor of the apartment complex where he lives, making it impossible for the family to move out on their own.

The Kamrup (Metro) district administration launched a rescue operation and safely evacuated the archer, his wife, the month-old twins and other family members to a safer location.



Visuals of the rescue, showing officials carrying the infants through waist-deep water, quickly spread across social media, drawing widespread concern and sympathy.



Several low-lying localities of Guwahati, including Rukmininagar, Hatigaon, Beltola, Survey, Anil Nagar, Nabin Nagar, Panjabari, Six Mile and parts of Khanapara, remained submerged after incessant rainfall triggered severe waterlogging, disrupting normal life across the city. Traffic came to a crawl on several arterial roads as vehicles were stranded in flooded stretches.



The India Meteorological Department has forecast moderate to heavy rainfall over Guwahati and several parts of Assam over the next three to four days, warning of urban flooding, waterlogging, flash floods and landslides in vulnerable areas.

Assam Battling One Of Season's Worst Floods

IMAGE: Jayanta Talukdar won India's first individual World Cup gold medal in recurve archery in 2006 and represented India at the 2004 Athens and 2008 Beijing Olympics. Photograph: ANI Photo

Acting on the forecast, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) had placed the Kamrup Metropolitan district administration and emergency services on high alert.



Rescue teams remained on standby throughout the day as emergency calls poured in from waterlogged neighbourhoods. Authorities advised residents of low-lying areas to avoid unnecessary travel and to contact emergency helplines in case of distress.



The dramatic rescue of Talukdar, who won India's first individual World Cup gold medal in recurve archery in 2006 and represented the country at the 2004 Athens and 2008 Beijing Olympics, became one of the defining images of the day's deluge, underscoring that even prominent sportspersons were not spared by Guwahati's perennial flooding woes.

The city has witnessed repeated episodes of urban flooding over the years due to intense rainfall, inadequate drainage, encroachment of wetlands and rapid urbanisation. Government agencies have initiated projects under the 'Mission Flood Free Guwahati' programme, but recurring heavy downpours continue to expose the city's fragile drainage infrastructure.



The downpour in Guwahati came even as Assam continued to battle one of the season's worst flood spells, with lakhs of people affected across multiple districts and relief and rescue operations underway in the worst-hit areas.