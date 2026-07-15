Guwahati Restaurants To Stay Open Late For FIFA World Cup Matches

The Assam government has announced extended restaurant operating hours in Guwahati, allowing football fans to enjoy the FIFA World Cup semi-finals and final until 3:30am IST on select dates.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Assam government extends restaurant operating hours in Guwahati for FIFA World Cup matches.

Restaurants can remain open until 3:30 am on July 15, 16, 19, and 20 to facilitate match viewing.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma aims to ensure football fans can enjoy the semi-finals and final without inconvenience.

Other districts are also authorised to permit similar extensions based on local requests and public demand.

Fans are encouraged to enjoy the beautiful game responsibly during these extended hours.

The Assam government on Wednesday announced that restaurants in Guwahati will be allowed to remain open till 3.30am IST on select days to enable football fans to watch the ongoing FIFA World Cup matches.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said football unites people, and the state government wants sports lovers to enjoy the semi-finals and final without inconvenience.

"I have authorised the district administration in Guwahati to extend restaurant operating hours till 3.30 am on July 15, 16, 19 and 20 to facilitate fans to watch the matches," he added.

'Enjoy the beautiful game responsibly'

Sarma said he has authorised the administrations in other districts to permit similar extensions, wherever there is a request from restaurant owners' associations and public demand.

"Enjoy the beautiful game responsibly," he added.

Spain advanced to the FIFA World Cup final after outclassing France 2-0.

They will face either defending champion Argentina or England in the final on Monday at East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Argentina and England are scheduled to meet in the second semifinal in Atlanta on Thursday.

The third-place playoff between France and the loser of the Argentina-England semi-final will be played in Miami on Sunday.