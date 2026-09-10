Asmita Dey Sharpening Skills For Tough Asian Games Judo Challenge

Commonwealth Games gold-medallist Asmita Dey is intensely preparing for the challenging Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, honing her ground fighting skills and drawing inspiration from Japanese judo legend Uta Abe to secure a medal for India.

Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points Commonwealth Games gold-medallist Asmita Dey is rigorously training for the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya.

Dey anticipates a tough challenge at the Asian Games, particularly from world-class Japanese judokas.

She is focusing on enhancing her ground fighting techniques, known as Ne-Waza, to counter strong opponents.

Dey draws significant inspiration from Japanese Olympic and World Champion judoka Uta Abe's technique and style.

Despite a confidence boost from her CWG gold, Dey is working to regain her training rhythm after extensive travel.

Inspired by the Japanese but equally wary of the challenge they will pose, India's Commonwealth Games gold-winning judoka Asmita Dey says she is trying to sharpen her holds, pins and submission techniques to present a strong challenge at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya.

Dey said she has spent considerable time trying to ace the three aspects of ground fighting as the Asian Games will be a significantly tougher test than the CWG in Glasgow, where she became the first Indian judoka to win a gold.

Facing The Asian Games Challenge

"The Asian Games, as compared to the Commonwealth Games, will be very tough for me because at the Asian Games we have some of the world's best from rankings 7-14 competing there," the 23-year-old Dey told PTI Videos as she looked forward to her maiden appearance at the Asian Games beginning September 19.

"Our master in Judo is Japan, so Japanese judokas are also there, so it is tough for me. I need to work on my Ne-Waza because if I am in the final, my opponent will most likely be Japanese.

"So a Japanese opponent will be tough for me even if I go toe-to-toe with them while standing. Their Ne-Waza is very strong," she said.

Ne-waza refers to the phase of a judo bout fought on the ground, where athletes attempt to control their opponents through Osaekomi-Waza, or holding and pinning techniques, while also looking for opportunities to finish the contest with submission techniques.

Inspiration From Japanese Judo Star Uta Abe

Dey is drawing inspiration from one of Japan's biggest judo stars, Uta Abe, whose technique and style have particularly impressed the Indian.

Abe, 26, is the reigning world champion in the women's -52kg category and a five-time world champion.

She won her fifth world title at the 2025 World Judo Championships and is also the Tokyo Olympics gold-medallist in the same weight category. She has remained at the top level in 2026, winning the Ulaanbaatar Grand Slam in June.

"I take a lot of inspiration from Uta Abe. I really like her a lot as a judoka. She is an Olympic champion and multiple-time World Champion as well for a long time, and her brother is also a judoka, so I like her technique a lot and her style of game," Dey said.

Abe's success has also made her one of the most recognisable faces of Japanese judo.

She and her elder brother Hifumi Abe won Olympic gold on the same day at the Tokyo Games, becoming the first siblings in the world to achieve such a feat.

Technical Prowess And Preparation

For Dey, however, it is Abe's technical prowess that stands out.

"Whenever she is able to get hold of the hand grip, she is able to execute Sode and Uchi-mata so that's something I am very impressed by," she said.

Uchi-mata is an inner-thigh throwing technique, while sode-based throws use the opponent's sleeve grip to help execute the attack.

Confidence Boost And Future Goals

Dey's Commonwealth Games triumph has given her a significant confidence boost, although she admitted that extensive travel following the Glasgow Games has disrupted her training rhythm.

"Winning the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games has given my confidence a huge boost but I have travelled a lot as well which has disturbed my training a bit. But I am trying to get back to my training and rhythm," she said.

"I will try my level best with my training and hard work and win a medal for my country at Asian Games as well," Dey said.