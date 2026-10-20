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Chaliha, Sharma Advance In French Open; Doubles Pair Out

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 20, 2026 21:23 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover how Indian shuttlers Asmita Chaliha and Tanvi Sharma triumphed in their French Open women's singles matches on Tuesday, while the doubles team of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand faced an early exit.

Photograph: BAI Media/X

Photograph: BAI Media/X

Key Points

  • Asmita Chaliha won her women's singles match on Tuesday, defeating China's Hang Qian Xi.
  • Tanvi Sharma also advanced in women's singles on Tuesday, beating compatriot Isharani Baruah.
  • The Indian women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand lost in the round of 32.
  • Chaliha secured her victory in 39 minutes, while Tanvi won in 32 minutes.
  • Treesa and Gayatri were defeated by Lin Chih-Chun and Yang Chu Yun from Chinese Taipei.

Asmita Chaliha and Tanvi Sharma won their respective women's singles contests, but the women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand lost in the round of 32 of the French Open badminton tournament here on Tuesday.

Chaliha defeated China's Hang Qian Xi 21-18, 24-22 in only 39 minutes to advance to the next round, whereas Tanvi needed only 32 minutes to brush aside the challenge from compatriot Isharani Baruah.

 

Tanvi defeated Isharani 21-12, 21-12 to move to the round of 16.

However, the India pair of Treesa and Gayatri crashed out in the round of 32 with a 17-21, 18-21 defeat against the Chinese Taipei pair of Lin Chih-Chun and Yang Chu Yun.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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