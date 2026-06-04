ASIP And SporTech Join Forces To Boost Indian Sports Professionals

The Association for Sports Industry Professionals (ASIP) has announced a significant partnership with SporTech Innovation Lab, leveraging advanced AI technology to empower and develop sports professionals across India.

Key Points ASIP and SporTech Innovation Lab have formed a strategic partnership to bolster the Indian sports industry.

The collaboration aims to provide enhanced support, services, and opportunities for sports professionals nationwide.

ASIP will integrate SporTech's AI-powered SportsKeyz platform for member registration, digital credentialing, and event management.

SportsKeyz leverages AI, computer vision, and biometrics to digitise athletic milestones and offer performance analytics.

The Association for Sports Industry Professionals (ASIP) has announced a partnership with SporTech Innovation Lab Pvt Ltd (SporTech) to strengthen support, services and opportunities for sports industry professionals across India.

Enhancing Sports Professional Development

ASIP, founded in 2025 by Shaji Prabhakaran under the Khel India Sports Foundation, is a body dedicated to uniting, supporting and advancing sports professionals through networking, advocacy, professional development and sector collaboration.

By integrating AI, computer vision, and biometric identification through its flagship platform SportsKeyz, the company digitizes athletic milestones and provides grassroots-to-elite performance analytics.

Together, ASIP and SporTech bring complementary strengths and a shared vision to create long-term value for the sports industry.

Under the partnership, ASIP will adopt SporTech's SportsKeyz platform for member registration, delegate management, digital credentialing, and conference and event coordination, supported by technical guidance and customisation input from SporTech.