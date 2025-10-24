HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Asian Youths: Palash adds bronze to India's tally

Asian Youths: Palash adds bronze to India's tally

October 24, 2025 19:37 IST

Palash Mandal

IMAGE: Palash Mandal clocked 24:48.92s in the boys' 5000m final to bag India’s second race walk medal at the 2025 Asian Youth Games in Riffa, Bahrain, on Friday. Photograph: Athletics Federation of India/X

India's Palash Mandal won a bronze medal in the boys' 5000m walk at the Asian Youth Games in Riffa, Bahrain, on Friday.

Palash clocked 24:48.92s to secure the third position in the final behind Chinese duo of Haoze Zhang (21:43.82s) and Yujie Lu (22:28.64s).

The meet record of 19.24.48s is held by India's Nitin Gupta.

India's tally now includes two gold, three silver and seven bronze medals (2-3-7) at the continental event that will conclude on October 27.

 

China continued to lead the table with eight gold, 11 silver and two bronze (8-11-2), followed by Thailand (6-2-2), Uzbekistan (6-2-2) and Iran (3-4-6).

Athletes from 45 national federations are competing for a total of 1,677 medals -- 505 gold, 503 silver and 669 bronze -- across 21 sports at the ongoing Asian Youth Games.

