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Indian Teams Secure Decisive Wins at Asian Youth Table Tennis Championships

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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April 08, 2026 17:53 IST

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India's youth table tennis teams showcased their dominance at the Asian Youth Table Tennis Championships, securing impressive victories against Sri Lanka and Maldives.

Photographs: SAI Media/X

Photographs: SAI Media/X

Key Points

  • Indian U-19 girls team defeated Sri Lanka 3-0 in the Asian Youth Table Tennis Championships.
  • The Indian U-15 boys team also secured a 3-0 victory against Maldives.
  • Jennifer Varghese, Ananya Muralidharan, and Prisha Goel contributed to the girls' team victory with straight or four-game wins.
  • Aditya Das, Akshay Kirikara, and Akash Rajavelu dominated their matches in the boys' U-15 category.
  • The Asian Youth Championships, originally scheduled for June in Muscat, have been postponed.

Indian girls stamped their authority with a 3-0 victory over Sri Lanka, while the boys routed Maldives by a similar margin to begin their campaign in the ITTF-ATTU Asian Youth Table Tennis Championships on a winning note.

Having received a higher seeding, the Indian U-19 girls made an immediate impact.

 

Jennifer Varghese, Ananya Muralidharan, and Prisha Goel registered straight or four-game wins to complete a comprehensive sweep against Sri Lanka.

The Under-19 girls remain the only category competing for qualification to the Asian Youth Championships.

However, the continental event, originally slated for June in Muscat, has been postponed owing to the West Asia crisis.

In the Under-15 boys' section, India mirrored that dominance with a 3-0 rout of Maldives in the second round.

Aditya Das, Akshay Kirikara, and Akash Rajavelu conceded very few points across their matches, underlining India's depth at the sub-junior level.

Match Results

Under 19 Girls: India bt Sri Lanka 3-0 (Jennifer Varghese bt Shamaisha 12-10 11-8 11-9, Ananya Muralidharan bt Tamadi 11-7 11-7 12-10, Prisha Goel bt Sandin Mudiyanselage 8-11 11-4 11-5 11-9).

Under 15 Boys: India bt Maldives 3-0 (Aditya Das bt Mlohamed Rafiu 11-3 11-3 11-2, Akshay Kirikara bt Faaz Latheef 11-2 11-5 11-2, Akash Rajavelu bt Ayoob Saleem 11-4 11-6 11-3).

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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