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Home  » Sports » Lalit Wins Silver, Nitesh Reaches Final at Asian Wrestling Championships

Lalit Wins Silver, Nitesh Reaches Final at Asian Wrestling Championships

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
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Last updated on: April 07, 2026 21:10 IST

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Lalit wins silver and Nitesh advances to the final at the Asian Wrestling Championships, capping a successful day for India.

India's Greco-Roman wrestler Lalit bagged silver at the Asian Wrestling Championship on Tuesday

IMAGE: India's Greco-Roman wrestler Lalit bagged silver in the 55kg category at the Asian Wrestling Championship on Tuesday. Photograph: United World Wrestling/X

Key Points

  • Lalit wins silver medal in the 55kg Greco Roman category at the Asian Wrestling Championships.
  • Nitesh advances to the final of the 97kg Greco Roman competition, guaranteeing India another medal.
  • Sunil Kumar secures a bronze medal in the 87kg category, adding to India's medal tally.
  • India has a chance for another bronze medal in the 82kg Greco Roman category with Prince competing.
  • Nitesh's strong performance builds on his bronze medal win at the 2025 championships.

Lalit bagged India's first medal of the 2026 Senior Asian Wrestling Championships, claiming a silver in the 55kg Greco Roman category while Nitesh reached the final of the 97kg competition in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Tuesday.

Former champion Sunil Kumar added another bronze medal to his trophy cabinet to make it a fruitful day for the Indian contingent.

 

Lalit's Silver Medal Performance

Former U-23 Asian Championships bronze winner Lalit, who had packed off China's Huoying Shi in the semi-finals, put up a strong resistance against Ikhtiyor Botirov of Uzbekistan in the final but could not avoid a 0-9 loss.

Sunil Kumar Secures Bronze

In the 87kg bronze medal match, Sunil Kumar fought back after conceding four points in the first round to beat Uzbekistan's Mukhammadkodir Rasulov 5-4 to win his second consecutive bronze in the Asian Championships.

Nitesh Advances to Final

Earlier, Nitesh ensured that he would improve on his 2025 championships performance after securing a final spot in the 97kg Greco Roman category.

The 23-year-old, who had bagged the bronze medal last year, defeated Zegang Wang of China 7-2 in the semifinals to set up a gold medal clash against defending champion Mohammadhadi Saravi of Iran.

In the semifinal, Nitesh made the most of the par Terre (ground position) for passivity given to the Chinese in the first round by scoring six points, which included a four-point throw. He then defended astutely in the second round to win easily.

Other Matches

India will also have a shot at the bronze medal in 82kg Greco Roman category with Prince taking on Didar Ammanazarov of Turkmenistan.

The 20-year-old went down 10-0 against Iran's Mohammadamin Hosseini in the semi-finals. However, there was heartbreak for Aman in the 77kg Greco Roman bronze medal match as he went down 14-15 against South Korea's Yeonghun Noh.

Aman fought back from a 7-12 deficit at the end of the first round but fell short by a point.

Sachin Sahrawat (67kg GR) will also have a shot at the bronze medal after he managed to get in the repechage round and will face China's Ji Leng on Wednesday.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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