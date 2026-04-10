HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Indian Wrestlers Shine at Asian Championships with Multiple Medals

Indian Wrestlers Shine at Asian Championships with Multiple Medals

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 10, 2026 21:08 IST

x

Indian wrestlers displayed their strength and skill at the Asian Wrestling Championships, earning multiple medals and showcasing promising performances in both men's and women's freestyle categories.

Key Points

  • Meenakshi Goyat secured a silver medal in the women's 53kg category at the Asian Wrestling Championships.
  • Sujeet, Abhimanyou, and Sandeep Mann advanced to the gold medal bouts in their respective men's freestyle weight classes.
  • Monika and Harshita clinched bronze medals in the women's 65kg and 72kg categories, respectively, contributing to India's overall medal tally.
  • U-23 world champion Sujeet will face Umidjon Jalolov of Uzbekistan in the 65kg freestyle final, a rematch of their previous world championship encounter.
  • Abhimanyou surprised defending champion Ernazar Akmataliev to reach the men's 70kg freestyle final.

Indian wrestlers showcased their talent at the Senior Asian Wrestling Championships, securing multiple medals across various weight categories in both men's and women's freestyle events.

Monika (women's 65kg) and Harshita (women's 72kg) then signed off with bronze medals to take India's overall medals tally into double figures -- three silver and seven bronze.

 

India's sole gold medal hope on Friday rested on Meenakshi, who had fought back from the brink in the semi-finals to reach this far. However, the 25-year-old was not at her best and went down 0-10 against China's Jin Zhang.

While Meenakshi's loss came as a heart-break for the Indian contingent, Monika and Harshita lifted their spirits with clinical performances to clinch the bronze medals.

Monika defeated Hanbit Lee of South Korea 9-0 to win the bronze in women's 65kg category, while Harshita got the better of Sevinchoy Polvonova 5-0 in the women's 72kg bronze medal bout.

Men's Freestyle Wrestlers Advance to Finals

Earlier, India's men's freestyle wrestlers showcased their growing stature on the continental stage as U-23 world champion Sujeet (65kg), Abhimanyou (70kg) and Sandeep Mann (79kg) sealed their final berth.

In the 65kg freestyle semi-final, Sujeet defeated Abdulmazhid Kudiev of Tajikistan 7-2. The 23-year-old, winner of two Ranking Series earlier this year, had beaten Kyrgyzstan's Rustamzhan Kakharov by technical superiority in the quarterfinals. He will now face Umidjon Jalolov of Uzbekistan in a re-match of the U23 world championships final that the Indian had won comfortably.

Abhimanyou then surprised defending champion Ernazar Akmataliev of Kyrgyzstan 6-3 in a late twist to reach the men's 70kg freestyle final where he will face Tumur Ochir of Mongolia.

Sandeep Mann will be the third Indian wrestler in final on Saturday after the 26-year-old displayed total dominance to beat Somonjon Ikromov of Tajikistan 10-0 in the 79kg freestyle semi-final.

He will now face Japan's Keyvan Gharehdaghi in the gold medal bout.

Other Matches

Among the other two men wrestlers in contention on Friday, Vicky will contest for the bronze medal in the 97kg category after he lost his semi-final bout against Amirali Azarpira of Iran 0-2.

In the men's 57kg freestyle, Ankush will challenge Fuga Sasaki of Japan for the bronze medal after Milad Validazeh, against whom he lost the quarter-finals, reached the final.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Indian Wrestlers Secure Medals at Asian Wrestling Championships
Indian Wrestlers Secure Medals at Asian Wrestling Championships
Asian Wrestling C'ship: Indian grapplers bag 9 medals; finish 7th
Asian Wrestling C'ship: Indian grapplers bag 9 medals; finish 7th
Gold eludes India on Day 2 of Asian wrestling
Gold eludes India on Day 2 of Asian wrestling
SAG, Day 3: 14 out of 16 gold for wrestlers; India sweep wushu, cycling medals
SAG, Day 3: 14 out of 16 gold for wrestlers; India sweep wushu, cycling medals
Asian Wrestling: Harpreet bags silver, Gyanender wins bronze
Asian Wrestling: Harpreet bags silver, Gyanender wins bronze

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Quiz Time! Guess The Thali! Which State?

webstory image 2

Protecting Yourself From Parkinson's: 7 Ways

webstory image 3

8 Iconic Coimbatore Backdrops In Cinema

VIDEOS

Anant Ambani's Vantara launches world's first wildlife university2:02

Anant Ambani's Vantara launches world's first wildlife...

Bhumi and Jacqueline Bring Ultimate Glam in Their Latest Looks2:57

Bhumi and Jacqueline Bring Ultimate Glam in Their Latest...

Vance Departs for Pakistan for High-Stakes Meeting with Iran2:52

Vance Departs for Pakistan for High-Stakes Meeting with Iran

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO