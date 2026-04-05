India's Wrestling Squad Poised for Asian Championships Challenge

India's wrestling team, boosted by emerging talents like Meenakshi Goyat and seasoned athletes like Aman Sehrawat, is geared up to make a mark at the Asian Wrestling Championships.

Photograph: Antim Panghal/X

Key Points Meenakshi Goyat's victory over Antim Panghal signals a shift in India's women's wrestling landscape.

Aman Sehrawat and Sujeet Kalkal are strong medal contenders in the men's freestyle events at the Asian Wrestling Championships.

Neelam impressed in the 50kg category with her dominance and ability to finish bouts emphatically.

The Indian squad features a blend of emerging and experienced talent across various weight divisions.

Translating domestic form into international success against strong opposition from Japan, China, and Kazakhstan will be a key challenge for the Indian wrestlers.

Buoyed by a mix of breakthrough performances and established consistency, India will head into the Asian Wrestling Championships, beginning here Monday, with quiet confidence, hoping its new crop of wrestlers can rise to the continental challenge.

The spotlight will firmly be on 53kg wrestler Meenakshi Goyat, who scripted one of the biggest upsets at the national trials by defeating two-time World Championships medallist Antim Panghal, while Aman Sehrawat (61kg) and Sujeet Kalkal (65kg) will be strong medal contenders in men's freestyle events.

For Meenakshi, the victory over Antim was as much mental as it was technical. Having lost to Antim multiple times in the past, she overcame self-doubt to produce a tactically astute bout, relying on solid defence and timely counter-attacks.

Her 'win by fall', achieved after building a 6-2 lead, underlined both composure and preparation. Training under former national coach Kuldeep Malik in Sonepat, the 25-year-old has steadily built her credentials as a two-time national champion.

Having previously oscillated between 50kg and 53kg, she now appears settled in her current category. Her rise also signals a shift in India's women's wrestling landscape, where depth is beginning to challenge established hierarchies.

Emerging Talents and Consistent Performers

The trials also showcased strength across weight divisions. In 50kg, Neelam impressed with her dominance, highlighted by a stunning suplex throw en route to her victories. Her ability to finish bouts emphatically makes her one to watch in Bishkek.

Among other categories, consistency prevailed. Mansi Ahlawat (62kg) and Manisha Bhanwala (57kg) secured their spots after controlled performances at the trials, with the latter's move down in weight further strengthening India's medal prospects.

The squad also features wrestlers such as Hanshika, Neha Sangwan, Monika, Mansi Lather, Harshita and Kajal, reflecting a blend of emerging and experienced talent.

While India has traditionally relied on a few marquee names, the trials indicated a broader base of contenders capable of delivering on the continental stage.

The challenge, however, will be translating domestic form into international success against strong opposition from Japan, China, and Kazakhstan.

Olympic medallist Aman would aim to add one more Asian medal to his kitty, having won the crown in 2023. He is competing in 61kg instead of usual 57kg.

Sujeet has established himself as a world class wrestler, having won multiple medals at prestigious international events and not winning a medal will be a surprise rather than a podium finish.

The competition unfolds with Greco Roman style from Monday.

The Squads

Men's Freestyle: Ankush (57kg), Aman Sehrawat (61kg), Sujeet Kalkal (65kg), Abhimanyu (70kg), Jaideep (74kg), Sandeep Mann (79kg), Mukul Dahiya (86kg), Punit Kumar (92kg), Vicky (97kg), Dinesh Shankar (125kg).

Greco-Roman: Lalit (55kg), Sahil (60kg), Sunny (63kg), Sachin Sehrawat (67kg), Anil (72kg), Aman (77kg), Prince (82kg), Sunil Kumar (87kg), Nitesh (97kg), Joginder Rathi (130kg).

Women: Neelam Sirohi (50kg), Meenakshi (53kg), Hanshika Lamba (55kg), Manisha Bhanwala (57kg), Neha Sangwan (59kg), Mansi Ahlawat (62kg), Monika (65kg), Mansi Lather (68kg), Harshitha (72kg), Kajal Dhocjak (76kg).