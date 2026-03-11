HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Ahmedabad Asian Weightlifting Championships rescheduled due to Middle East conflict

Ahmedabad Asian Weightlifting Championships rescheduled due to Middle East conflict

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 11, 2026 15:28 IST

x

The Asian Weightlifting Championships in Ahmedabad have been postponed from April to May due to the escalating Middle East conflict, ensuring the safety of participating athletes and delegations.

Photograph: SAI Meda/X

Photograph: SAI Meda/X

Key Points

  • The Asian Weightlifting Championships in Ahmedabad, initially set for April, have been postponed to May.
  • The rescheduling is a direct result of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and Gulf region.
  • The Asian Weightlifting Federation (AWF) prioritises the safety and smooth participation of all teams.
  • New dates for the championships are now May 12 to 17.

The Asian Weightlifting Championships, scheduled to be held in Ahmedabad in April, has been postponed to May due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

The continental event, originally slated for April 1 to 10, has been pushed back by over a month and will now be held from May 12 to 17.

 

The Asian Weightlifting Federation (AWF) said the rescheduling was done to ensure the "safe and smooth participation" of all delegations.

"Due to the current situation affecting the Middle East and the Gulf region, the 2026 AWF Asian Senior Weightlifting Championships have been rescheduled," the AWF said in a statement.

"In order to ensure the safe and smooth participation of all delegations, the competition will now take place from 12 to 17 May 2026," the statement added.

The ongoing Middle East conflict that began with US and Israeli strikes on Iran has led to the closure of airspace across parts of the Gulf region.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Wrestling row sees Delhi lose Asian C'ships to Astana
Wrestling row sees Delhi lose Asian C'ships to Astana
Asiad on mind, Mirabai won't lift at World C'ships
Asiad on mind, Mirabai won't lift at World C'ships
WFI to conduct selection trials for Asian Championship
WFI to conduct selection trials for Asian Championship
Asian Jr wrestling: MHA put Pakistan's participation on hold
Asian Jr wrestling: MHA put Pakistan's participation on hold
Asian Champions League matches postponed due to Middle East conflict
Asian Champions League matches postponed due to Middle East conflict

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10-Min Probiotic Recipe: Bhaat Kanji

webstory image 2

Ramzan Feasting: 12 More Heavenly Street Foods

webstory image 3

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

VIDEOS

Watch: PM Modi holds road show in Ernakulam1:31

Watch: PM Modi holds road show in Ernakulam

Mrunal Thakur Steals the Spotlight in a Bold Black Style Moment0:39

Mrunal Thakur Steals the Spotlight in a Bold Black Style...

Watch: US Says It Destroyed 16 Iranian Mine-Laying Boats Near Hormuz Strait0:35

Watch: US Says It Destroyed 16 Iranian Mine-Laying Boats...

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO