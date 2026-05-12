Gandhinagar Hosts Asian Senior Weightlifting Championships

The 2026 Asian Senior Weightlifting Championships have officially begun in Gandhinagar, India, showcasing top athletes from across Asia and highlighting India's commitment to international sports.

Key Points The 2026 Asian Senior Weightlifting Championships have been inaugurated in Gandhinagar, India, with nearly 30 countries participating.

The championships serve as a qualifying event for the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Gujarat is developing world-class sports infrastructure to support the 'Khelo India' initiative.

India is bidding to host the 2036 Olympic Games and the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad.

The event features elite weightlifters, including Olympic medallists and world champions.

The 2026 Asian Senior Weightlifting Championships, in which players from nearly 30 countries are taking part, were formally inaugurated in Gandhinagar on Tuesday.

The week-long continental event is being held from May 11 to 17 at the Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre.

It has drawn participation from athletes, coaches, technical officials and delegates from 29 Asian countries, including India, China, Japan and Sri Lanka, the organisers said.

Gujarat's Focus on Sports Development

Addressing the opening ceremony, Gujarat's Minister of State for Sports Jayram Gamit said Gujarat has attracted global attention not only for development but also in the international sports sector.

"Such high-level international competitions held in Gujarat will prove to be very important for our local and Indian athletes. Such events will help in preparing the athletes as per international standards and increasing their confidence," he said.

The minister said the Gujarat government has created world-class sports infrastructure in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Khelo India' and 'Khelo Bharat'.

He said the state currently has 39 sports schools and district-level centres of excellence that identify talent at the grassroots and provide modern training facilities.

"A high performance centre for athletes will also be operational in Gandhinagar by the year 2027," Gamit said.

India's Ambitions in Hosting Major Sporting Events

Referring to India's sporting ambitions, the minister said the Commonwealth Games are scheduled to be organised in Ahmedabad in 2030 and that the country is moving ahead with efforts to host the 2036 Olympic Games.

The World Police and Fire Games, to be held in Gujarat in 2029, would further enhance the state's capabilities as a global sporting host, according to him.

"All these efforts will lead Gujarat towards making it an ideal sports state not only of the country but also of the world," he said.

International Recognition and Athlete Participation

International Weightlifting Federation president Mohammed Hasan Jalood praised India for organising the championship despite the ongoing conflict situation in parts of West Asia.

"It is commendable that India has organised this successful event for players from 29 countries even in the current war situation," he said.

According to the Indian Weightlifting Federation, around 179 athletes -- 102 men and 77 women -- are participating in the championships, which also serves as a qualifying event for the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

The participating nations include India, China, North Korea, South Korea, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Japan, Iran, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and others.

Indian Weightlifting Federation president Sahdev Yadav had earlier said the event features several elite lifters, including Olympic medallists, world champions and Asian Games winners.

The organisers said the championships include six Olympic medallists, 35 World Championships medallists and 10 Asian Games medallists, besides several Commonwealth Games and continental medal winners.