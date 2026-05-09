Gandhinagar To Host Asian Senior Weightlifting Championships

Gandhinagar is set to host the 2026 Asian Senior Weightlifting Championships, a key qualifier for the Commonwealth Games, featuring top athletes from across Asia and beyond.

Key Points The 2026 Asian Senior Weightlifting Championships will be held in Gandhinagar, India, featuring athletes from 30 countries.

The championships serve as a qualifying event for the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Olympic silver medalist Saikhom Mirabai Chanu will miss the event due to injury.

Around 180 athletes and 200 officials are expected to attend the championships at the Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre.

The event marks the fourth time India has hosted the Asian Senior Weightlifting Championships.

Athletes from 30 countries, including several world and Olympic medalists, will participate in the 2026 Asian Senior Weightlifting Championships to be held in Gandhinagar from May 11 to 17, Indian Weightlifting Federation president Sahdev Yadav said on Saturday.

India's star weightlifter and Olympic silver medalist Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, however, will miss the event due to injury, he said.

There will be weightlifters from 28 Asian countries including India besides two "guest countries" -- Australia and New Zealand.

Gandhinagar Gears Up For Weightlifting Event

Speaking at a press conference here, Yadav said the continental event will be hosted at the Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre in Gandhinagar and will serve as a qualifier for the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

According to the organisers, around 180 athletes and nearly 200 officials, including coaches, delegates, managers and support staff, are expected to attend the championships.

Around 50 international technical officials and 50 VIP guests and dignitaries will also be present during the event.

International Participation and Key Teams

The participating countries include India, China, North Korea, South Korea, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Japan, Iran, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and several West Asian nations.

Participation from some nations has been affected due to the ongoing conflict in the West Asia region. "Only two athletes from Iran are coming because of the war situation. Some other Middle Eastern countries have also reduced the size of their contingents," Yadav said.

A total of 179 athletes -- 102 men and 77 women -- are expected to compete in the event.

These include six Olympic Games medalists, 35 World Championships medalists and 10 Asian Games medalists, besides several Commonwealth Games and continental championships medalists.

India's Preparations and Event Details

India will field a strong contingent of eight men and eight women competitors.

China, another major powerhouse in world weightlifting, will also send a full-strength team of eight men and eight women athletes.

North Korea will participate with 11 lifters, while South Korea, Chinese Taipei and Sri Lanka too will field sizeable contingents.

The Indian Weightlifting Federation said the event marks the fourth time India has been entrusted with hosting the Asian Senior Weightlifting Championships.

India had earlier hosted the event in Pune in 2015 and Greater Noida in 2023. Ahmedabad had also hosted the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships in 2025.

The opening ceremony will be held on May 12 at the Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi will attend the ceremony as chief guest.

Among the international dignitaries expected at the event are International Weightlifting Federation president Mohammed Hasan Jalood, Asian Weightlifting Federation president Mohammed bin Yousef Al Mana and Asian Weightlifting Federation general secretary Mohammed Ahmed Al Harbi.

Meetings of the Asian Weightlifting Federation Executive Board and its Annual Congress will also be held in Ahmedabad on May 12, organisers added.