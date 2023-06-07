News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Asian U-20 C'ship: Sandila add another gold to India's kitty

Asian U-20 C'ship: Sandila add another gold to India's kitty

Source: PTI
June 07, 2023 16:29 IST
Laxita Sandila

IMAGE: Laxita Sandila bagged a 1500m gold and bettered her personal best timing. Photograph: Kind courtesy AFI/Twitter

India's Laxita Vinod Sandila won gold medal in women's 1500m race with a personal best time of 4:24.23 seconds on the concluding day of the Asian U-20 Athletics Championships in Yecheon, South Korea, on Wednesday.

Sandila bettered her earlier personal best of 4:26.48s by more than two seconds to bag India's fifth gold of the championship.

 

Mehdi Hasan added a bronze in the men's 1500m race with a time of 3:56.01s while Shivaji Parashu Madappagoudra bagged a silver in the men's 5000m race by clocking 14:49.05s as India's tally swelled to 17 medals.

On the opening day on Sunday, fast-rising Rezoana Mallick Heena and Bharatpreet Singh clinched a gold medal each in women's 400m and men's discus throw respectively.

Shot putter Siddharth Choudhary added another gold on Monday with a personal best throw of 19.52m while decathlete Sunil Kumar won a yellow metal on Tuesday.

Source: PTI
