HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Gujarat Celebrates Kajal Vala's Silver At Asian U-20 Athletics

Gujarat Celebrates Kajal Vala's Silver At Asian U-20 Athletics

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 31, 2026 21:01 IST

x

Kajal Vala's silver medal in the Asian U-20 Athletics Championships women's 4x100m relay is being celebrated in Gujarat, highlighting the state's investment in young athletes and sports development.

Key Points

  • Kajal Vala played a key role in India's silver medal win in the women's 4x100m relay at the Asian U-20 Athletics Championships.
  • The Indian team, including Kajal Vala, set a new national U-20 record with a time of 45.05 seconds.
  • Gujarat's Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi highlighted the state's commitment to supporting athletes like Kajal Vala.
  • Kajal Vala trains at the High-Performance Centre in Nadiad and holds the national U-20 record in the 60m sprint.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Sunday hailed Kajal Vala after India's silver medal-winning performance in the women's 4x100m relay at the 22nd Asian U-20 Athletics Championships in Hong Kong.

Kajal Vala's Winning Performance

An official release said the 19-year-old sprinter from Chorwad in Junagadh district played a pivotal role as the women's 4x100m relay team won silver with a time of 45.05 seconds.

 

Representing India alongside Bhavna (Tamil Nadu), Arti (Haryana), and Nipam (Uttar Pradesh), Kajal helped the quartet clock 45.05 seconds to claim the silver medal while rewriting the national U-20 record, the release added.

Gujarat's Support for Sportspersons

"Kajal, who trains at the High-Performance Centre in Nadiad, had earlier won silver in the 4x100m relay at the South Asian Senior Athletics Championships. She holds the national U-20 record in the 60m sprint," it added.

Deputy CM Sanghavi, who also holds the sports portfolio, said Kajal's achievement was a proud moment for both Gujarat and the country.

"Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, we are committed to providing every facility required for our sportspersons to achieve their global dreams. Kajal's achievement is a proud moment for Gujarat and the nation," Sanghavi said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

India Secure Second Place At Asian U20 Athletics Championships
India Secure Second Place At Asian U20 Athletics Championships
India's 4x400m mixed relay team wins World U-20 silver
India's 4x400m mixed relay team wins World U-20 silver
Asian Athletics: Gomathi, Toor add gold to India's tally
Asian Athletics: Gomathi, Toor add gold to India's tally
India mixed relay team win bronze at U-20 Worlds
India mixed relay team win bronze at U-20 Worlds
Indian Athletes Shine With Three Gold Medals At Asian U20 Championships

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Homemade Pizzas For A Weekend Feast

webstory image 2

Maharajas' Among 11 Of The World's Grandest Trains

webstory image 3

15 Sensational Mango Recipes

VIDEOS

Pre-monsoon showers drench parts of Mumbai, suburbs1:05

Pre-monsoon showers drench parts of Mumbai, suburbs

TMC Kalyan Banerjee seen with heavy bandages on head after alleged attack0:12

TMC Kalyan Banerjee seen with heavy bandages on head...

On Camera: Kalyan Banerjee Attacked, Day After Abhishek Banerjee Assaulted1:13

On Camera: Kalyan Banerjee Attacked, Day After Abhishek...

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO