Gujarat Celebrates Kajal Vala's Silver At Asian U-20 Athletics

Kajal Vala's silver medal in the Asian U-20 Athletics Championships women's 4x100m relay is being celebrated in Gujarat, highlighting the state's investment in young athletes and sports development.

Key Points Kajal Vala played a key role in India's silver medal win in the women's 4x100m relay at the Asian U-20 Athletics Championships.

The Indian team, including Kajal Vala, set a new national U-20 record with a time of 45.05 seconds.

Gujarat's Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi highlighted the state's commitment to supporting athletes like Kajal Vala.

Kajal Vala trains at the High-Performance Centre in Nadiad and holds the national U-20 record in the 60m sprint.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Sunday hailed Kajal Vala after India's silver medal-winning performance in the women's 4x100m relay at the 22nd Asian U-20 Athletics Championships in Hong Kong.

Kajal Vala's Winning Performance

An official release said the 19-year-old sprinter from Chorwad in Junagadh district played a pivotal role as the women's 4x100m relay team won silver with a time of 45.05 seconds.

Representing India alongside Bhavna (Tamil Nadu), Arti (Haryana), and Nipam (Uttar Pradesh), Kajal helped the quartet clock 45.05 seconds to claim the silver medal while rewriting the national U-20 record, the release added.

Gujarat's Support for Sportspersons

"Kajal, who trains at the High-Performance Centre in Nadiad, had earlier won silver in the 4x100m relay at the South Asian Senior Athletics Championships. She holds the national U-20 record in the 60m sprint," it added.

Deputy CM Sanghavi, who also holds the sports portfolio, said Kajal's achievement was a proud moment for both Gujarat and the country.

"Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, we are committed to providing every facility required for our sportspersons to achieve their global dreams. Kajal's achievement is a proud moment for Gujarat and the nation," Sanghavi said.