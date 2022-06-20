News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Asian U-17 C'ships: Indian women wrestlers win big

Asian U-17 C'ships: Indian women wrestlers win big

Source: PTI
June 20, 2022 23:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Image used for representational purposes

IMAGE: Image used for representational purposes. Photograph: SAI Media/Twitter

The Indian cadet women wrestlers clinched four gold and a bronze at the under-17 Asian Wrestling Championship in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

 

Muskan (40kg), Shruti (46kg), Reena (53kg) and Savita (61kg) won the gold medal, while Mansi Bhadana (69 kg) secured a bronze medal at the competition.

In Greco Roman, Ronit Sharma (48 kg) claimed the yellow metal, while Pradeep Singh (110 kg) and Mohit Khokar (80 kg) bagged the silver and bronze medals respectively. 

The remaining bouts in five weight categories of women wrestling and three weight categories of free style will be held on Tuesday.

The tournament will conclude on June 26.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Manpreet to lead strong Indian squad at CWG
Manpreet to lead strong Indian squad at CWG
Why is Roshan Mahanama Serving Tea?
Why is Roshan Mahanama Serving Tea?
India's Jehan to test McLaren's F1 car
India's Jehan to test McLaren's F1 car
'Apprised Uddhav, Pawar of Deshmukh's misdeeds'
'Apprised Uddhav, Pawar of Deshmukh's misdeeds'
CWG selection: Delhi HC dismisses TT players' petition
CWG selection: Delhi HC dismisses TT players' petition
Agnipath stir: 612 trains cancelled, ECR worst hit
Agnipath stir: 612 trains cancelled, ECR worst hit
OPS warns EPS of law and order in June 23 meet
OPS warns EPS of law and order in June 23 meet

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

SOUTH AFRICA'S TOUR OF INDIA

More like this

India win two bronze on Day 3 of Asian cycling meet

India win two bronze on Day 3 of Asian cycling meet

'Time Flies': 11 Years Of Test Cricket

'Time Flies': 11 Years Of Test Cricket

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances