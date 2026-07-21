Asian Tour, DP World Tour, PGA TOUR Forge Landmark Partnership Until 2029

Discover how the Asian Tour, DP World Tour, and PGA TOUR have forged a landmark partnership until 2029, reshaping the future of global professional golf and creating new opportunities for players worldwide.

Photograph: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Key Points A new partnership between the Asian Tour, DP World Tour, and PGA TOUR is established until at least 2029.

The alliance will create commercial and playing opportunities, including pathways for leading Asian Tour members to the DP World Tour from 2027.

DP World Tour will resume co-sanctioning select tournaments with the Asian Tour starting in 2027.

This collaboration is seen as a significant development for global golf, strengthening the ecosystem and offering new opportunities for players.

The partnership is viewed as a setback for LIV Golf, which had close ties with the Asian Tour and faces an uncertain future regarding funding.

The Asian Tour, DP World Tour and PGA TOUR on Tuesday announced a partnership through until at least 2029, marking a new chapter for global golf.

Effective immediately, the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour -- through their own existing Strategic Alliance -- will partner with the Asian Tour to help provide commercial and playing opportunities, also establishing pathways for the leading Asian Tour members, with playing rights starting from the 2027 DP World Tour season.

The DP World Tour will also return to co-sanctioning select tournaments with the Asian Tour from 2027. Full details of those events will be outlined when the DP World Tour's schedule for next season is announced later this year.

Historic Collaboration Reshapes Golf Landscape

The DP World Tour and Asian Tour previously had a Strategic Alliance from 2016 to 2021. That formalised a relationship which originally began in February 1999 when the Malaysian Open became the first tournament to be co-sanctioned by the two tours.

In total, 108 tournaments have been co-sanctioned, with a further 21 events tri-sanctioned with either the Sunshine Tour or PGA Tour of Australasia.

"We feel the time is now right to collaborate with the DP World Tour and PGA Tour to enhance the Asian Tour for our members, fans and partners," Cho Minn Thant, Commissioner and CEO of the Asian Tour, said in a release.

"Bringing the three Tours together under one partnership will increase the bandwidth of the professional game in Asia. Not only will co-sanctioning events see our members competing regularly on the global stage, but we are excited to welcome players from the other Tours to our pinnacle events, which showcase the strength and diversity of golf in Asia."

Unprecedented Opportunities For Asian Golfers

Ben Cowen, Chief Tournament and Operations Officer for the DP World Tour, said: "We are delighted to rekindle our historic relationship with the Asian Tour and indeed strengthen it with the addition of the PGA TOUR to our new partnership.

"As Golf's Global Tour, we bring together the best international talent and the formal pathways established by this partnership will provide unprecedented international opportunities for Asian Tour members. Our agreement therefore represents not only a hugely positive step for golf in Asia, but also an exciting new era of collaboration for our game globally."

Christian Hardy, Senior Vice President of International at the PGA TOUR, said: "This agreement is another example of what can be accomplished when organisations come together with a shared vision for the future of professional golf.

"Through our Strategic Alliance with the DP World Tour, we have worked to build a more connected global golf ecosystem, and we are excited to welcome the Asian Tour into that effort. Together, we are creating new opportunities for players, enhancing key National Opens around the world and continuing to evolve and strengthen pathways to identify and develop the next generation of elite talent."

Implications For The Future Of Professional Golf

The move is seen as a setback for LIV Golf, which has maintained close ties with the Asian Tour since before the Saudi-backed circuit was launched in 2022.

The breakaway league faces an uncertain future after Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), its principal financial backer, indicated it would stop funding the circuit beyond this season.