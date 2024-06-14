News
Asian Team Squash: Indian men lose to Pakistan in quarterfinals

Asian Team Squash: Indian men lose to Pakistan in quarterfinals

Source: PTI
June 14, 2024 21:55 IST
The Indian men's team lost to Pakistan 1-2 in the quarter-finals of the Asian Team Squash Championships in Dalian, China, on Friday, while the women went down to South Korea 0-3 in their must-win final Group A match.

Velavan Senthilkumar recorded the day's lone Indian victory, beating Nasir Iqbal after Rahul Baitha lost to Md Asim Kha. Noor Zaman clinched it for multiple-time champions Pakistan with a straight-game win over Suraj Kumar Chand.

The Indian teams will now vie for classification spots.

India results:

Men (quarter-finals): Pakistan beat India 2-1 (Md Asim Khan bt Rahul Baitha 11-3, 11-4, 11-9; Nasir Iqbal lost to Velavan Senthilkumar 5-11, 7-11, 6-11; Noor Zaman bt Suraj Kumar Chand 11-8, 11-8, 11-6).

Women (Pool A league match): India lost to South Korea 0-3 (Pooja Arthi Raghu lost to Hwayeong Eum 5-11, 5-11, 8-11; Rathika Suthanthira Seelan lost to Ming Yeong Heo 4-11,12-10, 7-11,6-11; Sunita Patel lost to Chaewon Song 12-10, 8-11,14-12, 7-11, 7-11).

Source: PTI
