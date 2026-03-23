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Home  » Sports » Islamabad Asian Team Squash Championship Delayed Due to Gulf Tensions

Islamabad Asian Team Squash Championship Delayed Due to Gulf Tensions

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 23, 2026 16:22 IST

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The Asian Team Squash Championship in Islamabad has been postponed due to the ongoing Gulf conflict, leaving players and fans awaiting a new date.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Saurav Ghoshal/X

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Saurav Ghoshal/X

Key Points

  • The Asian Team Squash Championship, originally scheduled for April 14-18 in Islamabad, has been postponed.
  • The Asian Squash Federation cited the ongoing conflict in the Gulf region as the reason for the postponement.
  • The Pakistan Squash Federation is considering rescheduling the event for sometime in September if the situation improves.
  • The PSF had guaranteed the safety and security of all participating teams when granted hosting rights.

The Asian Team Squash Championship scheduled in Islamabad next month has been postponed due to the ongoing conflict in the Gulf region.

The event was scheduled to be held from April 14 to 18.

 

"The Asian Squash Federation has informed us that it is not feasible to hold the event at this time because of the conflict and the resulting situation in the region," said an official.

He said that if the situation improves, the Pakistan Squash Federation will look at a window sometime in September.

Asked if the Indian squash federation had agreed to send its team for the event, the official said that the confirmation of teams participating in the championship is being handled by the continental body.

He said the PSF when given the hosting rights, had guaranteed safety and security of all participating teams.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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