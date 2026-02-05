Asian Snooker: Keerthana to meet Anupama in semis

IMAGE: Keerthana Pandian had it easy against Hong Kong's Chu Pui Ying in the semi-finals of the Asian Snooker Championships in Doha on Thursday. Photograph: Asian Confederation of Billiard Sports/Instagram

India's Keerthana Pandian stormed into the women's semi-finals of the Asian Snooker Championships with a comfortable victory over Hong Kong's Chu Pui Ying in Doha on Thursday.

The 3-1 verdict saw Keerthana set up a mouthwatering semi-final showdown against former champion and compatriot Anupama Ramachandran, the reigning IBSF World champion.

After getting off to a slow start, Keerthana found her bearings as the match wore on to push her rival onto the backfoot with her clever play.

She scored when she got her chances and then kept her on a tight leash when she lost position.

After levelling frames scores in the best-of-five frame contest, Keerthana came up with a frame-clinching break of 36 for a 2-1 lead.

Aarav Sancheti loses to Malaysia's Muhammad Wafi in the men's U-21 pre-quarters.

In the fourth, the Indian called the shots from the beginning to seal the frame and match 51-24.

Anupama had to dig deep to overcome Cheung. Despite the early flourish, including a break of 62 in the second frame, the Chennai cueist has been struggling with her consistency right through the tournament.

After losing the fourth frame, she managed to regroup in time to clinch the deciding frame rather comfortably.

In the men's Under-21 section, India's Aarav Sancheti went down 1-4 to Malaysia's Muhammad Wafi in the pre-quarter-finals.

Results (Indians unless mentioned):

Women’s (quarter-finals): Keerthana Pandian beat Chu Pui Ying (HK) 3-1 (18-57, 39-29, 52 (36) -41, 51-24); Anupama Ramachandran beat Yee Ting Cheung (HK) 3-2 (32-60, 63 (62) -25, 62-26, 31-40, 52-18); Ho Yee Ki (HK) bt Amee Kamani 3-2 (23-51, 21-53, 44 (37) -1, 57 (30) -10, 52-36); Narantuya Bayarsaikhan (Mgl) bt Wan Ka Kai (HK) 3-0 (39-22, 60-46, 58 (38) -0).