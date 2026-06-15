India To Host Asian Senior Fencing Championships For First Time

New Delhi is set to host the prestigious Asian Senior Fencing Championships for the first time, featuring Olympic medallists and serving as a crucial qualifier for the Asian Games and a pathway to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Photograph: SAI Media/X

Key Points India is hosting the Asian Senior Fencing Championships for the first time from June 19 to 24 in New Delhi.

The prestigious tournament serves as a direct qualifier for the Asian Games and offers vital ranking points for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Athletes from 34 countries, including Olympic medallists like Cheung Ka Long and Oh Sang-uk, will compete.

Indian Olympian Bhavani Devi, a 2023 Asian Championships bronze medallist, will lead the home challenge.

India is also hosting the 39th Fencing Confederation of Asia General Assembly and introducing cutting-edge AI Video Referral System.

Athletes from 34 countries of the continent, including Olympic medallists, will be seen in action in the Asian Senior Fencing Championships to be held here from June 19 to 24.

The continental showpiece India is hosting for the first time will serve as a direct qualifier for the Asian Games in Japan later this year. Widely recognized as the 'Asia Cup' of fencing, the tournament is the most prestigious annual competition in the Asia-Oceania region. The tournament also offers vital ranking points for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Top Fencers And Indian Hopes

The top stars in the competition include Cheung Ka Long of Hong Kong, the reigning and back-to-back Olympic Individual Foil gold medallist, Oh Sang-uk of South Korea, the reigning Olympic Individual Sabre gold medallist and global Yamada Masaru of Japan, the Olympic gold medalist in men's Epee.

The Indian challenge will be led by Olympian Bhavani Devi (Sabre), who clinched a historic bronze at the 2023 Asian Championships.

India's Growing Role In Global Fencing

Alongside the championships, India will also welcome 42 delegates from the member countries for the 39th Fencing Confederation of Asia (FCA) General Assembly on June 19.

"Hosting the Senior Asian Fencing Championships for the first time is a watershed moment that will permanently redefine the trajectory of Indian sports. We are not just welcoming the world's absolute elite to New Delhi; we are laying down the foundational path for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic cycle right here on our home mat," said Fencing Confederation of Asia (FCA) Secretary General Rajeev Mehta.

"Furthermore, by introducing cutting-edge technologies like the AI Video Referral System, India is leading the global sporting landscape into a new tech-driven era. We are confident this event will inspire a generation and establish India as a premier destination for global fencing," said Mehta who is also Fencing Association of India (FAI) Secretary General.