Indian Para Swimmer Deported From Japan

Para-swimmer Mohammad Shams Aalam Shaikh has been deported from Japan and faces a potential lifetime ban following allegations of sexual misconduct involving a female hotel employee during the Asian Para Games 2026 in Nagoya.

IMAGE: Mohammad Shams Aalam Shaikh was detained by Japanese police before he was deported to India on Tuesday.

Key Points Para-swimmer Mohammad Shams Aalam Shaikh was deported from Japan following allegations of sexual misconduct with a hotel employee.

The incident occurred during the Asian Para Games 2026 in Nagoya, leading to his detention by Japanese police.

Shaikh faces a potential lifetime ban for bringing disrepute to the country.

The local organising committee intervened to prevent a formal arrest after the Indian delegation submitted a written apology.

Para-swimmer Mohammad Shams Aalam Shaikh was detained by Japanese police and deported to India on Tuesday after allegations of sexual misconduct involving a female hotel employee during the Asian Para Games 2026 in Nagoya.

The 40-year-old Paralympian is likely to be slapped with a life ban by the Paralympic Committee of India over the incident.

Allegations and Investigation

'Aalam is staring at no less than a lifetime ban for bringing disrepute to the entire Indian delegation participating at the Asian Para Games and for embarrassing the country on the world stage,' a senior Paralympic Committee of India official told The Times of India newspaper.

The incident took place on Monday while the female staff member was carrying out housekeeping duties in Shaikh's room.

'When we reached the hotel, the police and senior hotel managers were already there. We were told that the athlete had inappropriately touched the female housekeeping staff member, made sexually coloured gestures, attempted to grope her and made sexual advances,' the official told The Times of India.

'She rushed out and informed her superiors. This is what we were told by the police and the hotel staff,' the official added.

Deportation and Potential Ban

Shaikh was taken to a local police station in Nagoya following the incident. However, the local organising committee intervened and prevented his formal arrest after the Indian delegation was asked to submit a written apology to the hotel employee.

Following the written apology, Shaikh was released from the police station, moved to another hotel and sent back on the first available flight to India.

Shaikh had won two gold medals -- in the 200m and 50m breaststroke swimming events -- at the 2018 Asian Para Games in Jakarta.