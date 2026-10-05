India's Masters swimmers make a splash in Bengaluru

Indian swimmers showcased their prowess at the 2nd Asian Masters Swimming Championship 2026 in Bengaluru, clinching multiple gold medals in the challenging 200m butterfly event across various age categories.

Key Points Thanuja S, Beena S, and Lakka Rajini clinched gold in women's 200m butterfly at the Asian Masters Swimming Championship 2026.

Yogesh Kumar, Tarun Tokas, and Manikandan Kandeth secured top honours in their men's 200m butterfly categories.

The championship, featuring masters athletes, is currently underway in Bengaluru until October 11.

Indian swimmers demonstrated strong performances across various age groups in the competitive event.

Thanuja S, Beena S and Lakka Rajini won gold in their respective age categories in the women's 200m butterfly on the second day of the 2nd Asian Masters Swimming Championship 2026 in Bengaluru on Monday.

Indian Swimmers Dominate Butterfly Events

Yogesh Kumar, Tarun Tokas and Manikandan Kandeth topped their sections in the men's event.

Thanuja won the 25-29 category in 3:27.37, Beena topped the 35-39 section in 3:32.28, while Lakka claimed the 65-69 title in 7:33.14. Sri Lanka's Thanuja Fernando took silver in the 35-39 category and Celine M C finished runner-up in the 65-69 section.

Among the men, Yogesh won the 25-29 category in 2:48.00, Tarun topped the 35-39 section in 2:51.39 and Manikandan finished first in the 60-64 category in 3:43.39.

The championship is being held in Bengaluru through October 11.