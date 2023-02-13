Asian Indoors: Indians smash their own national records

Jyothi Yarraji and Jeswin Aldrin win silver each in Asian Indoor Athletics Championships

IMAGE: Jyothi Yarraji improved upon her earlier national indoor record. Photograph: SAI Media/Twitter

Jyothi Yarraji and Jeswin Aldrin won a silver medal each in women's 60m hurdles and men's long jump by smashing their own national indoor records on the concluding day of the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships in Astana on Sunday.

Yarraji improved upon her earlier national indoor record she set on Saturday -- 8.16 sec -- during the heats, as she clocked 8.13 sec on Sunday to finish behind Japan's Masumi Aoki (8.01 sec).

Aldrin, on the other hand, produced a best jump of 7.97m to finish behind Lon Yu Tang (8.02m) of Chinese Taipei in the final.

He had jumped 7.93m in qualification on Friday, which was his earlier national indoor record before being broken on Sunday.

On Saturday, Pavithra Vengatesh and Rosy Meena won a silver and a bronze respectively in the women's pole vault event.

On Friday, India had won four medals with a gold from shot putter Tajinder Pal Singh Toor. The other medal winners on Friday were Karanveer Singh (shot put), Praveen Chitravel (triple jump) and Swapna Burman (pentathlon).