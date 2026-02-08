HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Asian Indoor Athletics: Tejaswin wins gold, smashes record

Asian Indoor Athletics: Tejaswin wins gold, smashes record

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

February 08, 2026 20:52 IST

x

Tejaswin Shankar's gold medal victory in the heptathlon led India to a sixth-place finish at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships, where Indian athletes secured a total of five medals.

IMAGE:  Tejaswin hankar collected 5993 points to better his own national indoor mark of 5650 points set in 2021 in the USA.. Photograph: Tejaswin Shankar/Instagram

Key Points

  • Tejaswin Shankar won gold in the men's heptathlon at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships, setting a new national indoor record.
  • India concluded the championships with a total of five medals, finishing sixth overall.
  • Pooja secured a silver medal in the women's high jump event.
  • Tajinderpal Singh Toor won silver in the men's shot put with a season-best throw.
  • Ancy Sojan claimed a bronze medal in the women's long jump.

Tejaswin Shankar won the men's heptathlon event to clinch India's lone gold as the country ended the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships campaign with five medals in Tianjin, China on Sunday.

India finished overall sixth in the medals tally. China topped the chart with 34 medals -- 10 gold, 11 silver and 13 bronze.

On his way to winning the gold medal in heptathlon, Shankar collected 5993 points to better his own national indoor mark of 5650 points set in 2021 in the USA.

 

Pooja (silver in high jump), Tajinderpal Singh Toor (silver in shot put) and Ancy Sojan (bronze in long jump) were other medal winners on Sunday.

On opening day on Friday, India's high jumper Aadrash Ram Jothi Shankar had won a bronze.

Shankar's Dominance in Heptathlon

Shankar, who was leading on Day 1, continued his good form in the next three events -- 60m hurdles, pole vault and 1000m -- on Sunday.

In the 60m hurdles, Shankar clocked a time of 8.02 seconds to earn 977 points. With two events to go, the Indian athlete was nearly 485 points ahead of his nearest rival.

Shankar was fourth in pole vault with a height of 4.20m. He earned 673 points to increase his tally to 5163 points. In 1000m, the last event of the day, Shankar finished second with a time of 2:43.91 (830 points) to increase his total to 5993 points.

Shankar also holds the national decathlon (outdoor) record of 7826 points set last year in Poland. He also won silver in decathlon at the 2023 Asian Games held in China.

Other Medal Winners for India

In the men's shot put, Tajinderpal Singh Toor claimed a silver with a season best throw of 20.05m.

Toor's other legal throws were 19.49m, 19.85m. His last two attempts were no marks. China's Chengyu Chen took the gold with a throw of 20.07m.

Samardeep Singh Gill, the second Indian in the field, finished fifth with a throw of 18.97m.

In the women's high jump, Pooja clinched a silver with a height of 1.87m.

Ancy Sojan added a bronze at the long jump arena. Her best jump on Sunday was 6.21m. Her other two legal jumps were 6.02m and 6.20m.

Moumita Mondal finished sixth in women's long jump with a distance of 6.01m.

Promising long jumper Shahnawaz Khan missed out on a medal as he finished fourth.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Aadrash Shankar Clinches Bronze in High Jump at Asian Indoor Athletics Championships
Aadrash Shankar Clinches Bronze in High Jump at Asian Indoor Athletics Championships
Badminton Asia: India women face China, men meet Korea in QF
Badminton Asia: India women face China, men meet Korea in QF
Asian C'ships: Rudrankksh Patil storms to gold, India sweep team title
Asian C'ships: Rudrankksh Patil storms to gold, India sweep team title
Badminton Asia: Sindhu-less India stunned; Korea dump men out
Badminton Asia: Sindhu-less India stunned; Korea dump men out
Tilak passes fitness test, India A cruise past USA
Tilak passes fitness test, India A cruise past USA

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Iconic Bakeries Of Mumbai

webstory image 2

7 Fibre-Rich Seeds To Help You Shed Those Extra Pounds

webstory image 3

India's 10 Longest Sacred Rivers

VIDEOS

Sophie Choudry celebrates her birthday with the paparazzi1:04

Sophie Choudry celebrates her birthday with the paparazzi

Kriti Sanon rocks her airport look0:35

Kriti Sanon rocks her airport look

Shamita Shetty's gorgeous look at the party0:51

Shamita Shetty's gorgeous look at the party

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO