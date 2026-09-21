Wangsu's Asian Games wushu campaign ends

Indian wushu athlete Nyeman Wangsu performed in the challenging women's Changquan final at the Asian Games, securing the 15th position amidst strong international competition.

IMAGE: India's Nyeman Wangsu in action. Photograph: Issei Kato/Reuters

Key Points Indian wushu athlete Nyeman Wangsu finished 15th in the women's Changquan final at the Asian Games.

Wangsu scored 9.573 points in the competitive 16-strong field.

Hong Kong's Hui Yu Lydia Sham secured the gold medal in the event.

Wushu Changquan involves choreographed routines judged on execution, performance, and difficulty.

The event took place at the Aichi Prefectural Martial Arts Hall.

Indian wushu athlete Nyeman Wangsu finished 15th in the women's Changquan final at the Asian Games in Nagoya on Monday.

She scored 9.573 points in a 16-strong field to finish second from bottom at the Aichi Prefectural Martial Arts Hall.

Changquan Final Results And Scoring

Hong Kong's Hui Yu Lydia Sham won the gold medal with 9.713 points. Macau's Cho Man Sou took silver with 9.710, while Indonesia's Eugenia Diva Widodo claimed bronze with 9.706.

Wangsu received 4.900 in component A, 2.673 in component B and 2.000 in component C for her overall score of 9.573.

Wushu is a Chinese martial art and competitive sport featuring choreographed routines that combine martial techniques, speed, balance and flexibility. In Changquan, the athletes are judged on the quality and difficulty of their movements, with scores awarded across execution, overall performance and difficulty, while deductions are made for errors and technical faults.