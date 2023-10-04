Will Yogi Reward Parul's Incredible Race?

IMAGE: Gold medallist Parul Chaudhary at the medal ceremony after the Women's 5000 metres final. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

In a historic moment for Indian athletics, Parul Chaudhary secured the coveted gold medal in the women's 5000 metres race at the Asian Games, becoming the first woman from India to achieve this remarkable feat.

Her spectacular sprint in the closing moments of the race marked an unforgettable victory, adding to the 3000 metres steeplechase silver she had won just a day earlier.

This remarkable victory not only made her the first Indian woman to achieve this feat, but also showcased her exceptional talent on the track.

The 28-year-old athlete faced fierce competition from Japan's Ririka Hironaka in the final stages of the race. Parul summoned her inner strength and executed a breathtaking sprint in the last 40 metres, propelling herself to the top of the podium with a remarkable timing of 15:14.75.

Parul's triumph is a significant milestone in Indian women's long-distance running. In the past, Sunita Rani, O P Jaisha, Preeja Sreedharan, and Kavita Raut had secured Asian Games medals in the 5000 metres race, but none had won gold.

'I won a silver yesterday (in the 3000 metres steeplechase), and I was tired, so I slept for just three hours. I couldn't secure the gold in the steeplechase, so I was determined to give my all today,' Parul remarked after an incredible race.

Parul has been rigorously training at the national camp since 2016, and her tireless efforts finally paid off on the grand stage of the Asian Games.

IMAGE: Parul Chaudhary celebrates after winning gold in the women's 5000 metres final. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

Parul's victory also comes with the hope of a fulfilling future. Following her momentous win, she expressed her aspiration to be appointed as a deputy superintendent of Police by the Uttar Pradesh government.

'The policy of our UP government is that if someone wins a gold, s/he will be made deputy superintendent of police. That was in my mind,' she shared, as she looked forward to the recognition she rightfully deserves.

Parul Chaudhary's historic gold medal not only elevates her status in Indian athletics but also serves as an inspiring testament to the relentless pursuit of excellence in the world of sports.

Her remarkable achievement will undoubtedly motivate aspiring athletes across the nation to dream big and reach for the stars.