Asian Games: Who is Quimcy D'Souza?

Quimcy Dsouza has taken an unusual route to the Asian Games, moving from athletics and football to becoming one of India's leading Teqball players.

IMAGE: Quimcy Dsouza eyes Teqball bronze at the 2026 Asian Games. Photograph: Quimcy Dsouza/Instagram

Key Points From athletics to Teqball: Represented Maharashtra in 1,500m running before playing Under-19 football.

Ronaldinho's influence: Took up Teqball after watching Brazilian star Ronaldinho showcase the sport on Instagram.

Trailblazer: First Indian woman to represent the country internationally in Teqball; reached a career-high world ranking of 24.

Promoting the sport: Founder of the Teqball Club of Bangalore and part of India's three-member Asian Games contingent.

From playing football and running 1,500m to taking up a sport she discovered through a Ronaldinho video on Instagram, Quimcy Dsouza has taken an unconventional route to the Asian Games.

The Bengaluru-based ace's Teqball journey has taken her to the women's singles bronze-medal playoff after she fought her way into the semifinals in Nagoya.

Dsouza, however, could not get past Indonesia's Sumaya in a gruelling three-game semifinal on Saturday. She won the opening game 12-7 but let the advantage slip, going down 9-12, 7-12 in the next two.

Breaking new ground for India

Her medal dream remains alive as she takes on the bronze-medal playoff on Sunday.

Placed in Group A in the women's singles, Dsouza faced top seed and host teqer Yuina Sakamoto in her opening match. The Indian produced a fighting performance to beat the Japanese 10-12, 12-11, 13-11 in a thrilling three-set battle.

She followed it up with a straight-set win over Cambodia's Kemyean Dy, 12-9, 12-7, to top her group.

A seven-time national champion, Dsouza grew up in Mumbai before moving to Bengaluru. She currently works as a test engineer for Decathlon Cricket Brand while continuing to pursue her passion for teqball.

More than just a player

She is also the founder of the Teqball Club of Bangalore and has played a role in promoting the sport at the grassroots level in India.

Dsouza started her sporting journey in athletics, representing Maharashtra in mid-distance running in 2014. She later represented the state in Under-19 football before taking up teqball.

She became the first Indian woman to represent the country internationally in teqball and went on to reach a career-high world ranking of 24, while breaking into the top six in Asia. At the 2025 Teqball World Championships in Romania, she finished ninth overall.

Dsouza is part of India's three-member teqball contingent at the Asian Games, where she is competing in the women's singles as well as mixed doubles with Mohamed Anas. Teqball is one of six sports making its debut at the Asian Games.

Her interest in sport extends beyond competition. Dsouza holds a degree in sports management from the Nest Academy of Sports Management, where she studied sports operations, coaching and product analysis.

On her LinkedIn profile, Dsouza describes herself as someone who wants to continue representing India while also contributing to the development of sport in the country as a sports professional.

From athletics and football to becoming a national champion and an international teqer, Dsouza has carved out a unique path in Indian sport and her Asian Games medal quest is not over yet.