Indian Athletics Series Final Leg To Feature Asian Games Contingent

Indian track and field athletes selected for the Asian Games will compete in the final leg of the Indian Athletics Series on September 10, as the national federation announces revised schedules and preparations for major international events.

Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

Key Points Asian Games-bound Indian track and field athletes will participate in the final leg of the Indian Athletics Series on September 10.

The final leg's date has been advanced from September 12 to September 10, with entries by invitation based on ranking.

Other legs of the Indian Athletics Series have also seen revised dates in August and September.

The 65th National Inter State Senior Athletics Championships served as the selection event for the Asian Games.

A contingent of Indian athletes has left for Europe to prepare for the upcoming Commonwealth Games.

All the Asian Games-bound track and field athletes will compete in the final leg of the Indian Athletics Series scheduled to be held here on September 10, the national federation said on Saturday. The Indian athletics team for the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya in Japan from September 19 to October 4 is yet to be announced.

Key Changes To Athletics Series Schedule

The entries in the final-leg of the Indian Athletics Series will be through invitation as per their ranking in their respective events. It will be held on September 10 instead of September 12 scheduled earlier. "All Japan Asian Games bound athletes will also compete in the final-leg of the series," Athletics Federation of India (AFI) President Bahadur Singh Sagoo said. The dates of the remaining legs of the Indian Athletics Series have been rejigged but the venues of the competition remained the same. After the revised schedule, the 13th-leg of the Indian Athletics Series will now be held on August 18, instead of August 14. The 14th leg of the Indian Athletics Series will be held on August 25 instead of August 16. The date of the 15th leg of the series has been changed to September 2 from August 29.

The major domestic track and field event -- the 65th National Inter State Senior Athletics Championships held between June 24 and 28 in Bhubaneswar -- was the selection event for the Asian Games. Meanwhile, a group of Indian athletes left for Europe on Saturday as part of their preparation for the Commonwealth Games starting on July 23 in Glasgow, Scotland. The second batch will leave early next week.