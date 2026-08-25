Sports Ministry Firm On Asian Games Tennis Selection Criteria

The Sports Ministry has firmly upheld its stringent international ranking criteria, leading to the exclusion of five Indian tennis players from the Asian Games squad despite criticism from veteran Rohan Bopanna, sparking a debate on selection policies.

Photographs: SAI Media/X

Key Points Five Indian tennis players were excluded from the Asian Games squad for failing to meet the Sports Ministry's international ranking criteria.

The excluded players, including Manas Dhamne and Sahaja Yamalapalli, did not feature in the All India Tennis Association's (AITA) shortlist sent to the IOA.

The Sports Ministry's criteria required singles players to be among the top six in Asia and doubles players within the top eight over a 12-month evaluation.

Two-time Asian Games gold-medallist Rohan Bopanna criticised the exclusion, arguing it hinders building a sporting nation.

Authorities maintain that relaxing the criteria would compromise administrative integrity and lead to widespread litigation from other sports federations.

The five tennis players excluded from the country's Asian Games squad did not feature in the short list sent to the IOA by the All India Tennis Association (AITA), a Sports Authority of India (SAI) source said on Tuesday, justifying the omission on the basis of their lower-than-prescribed international rankings.

Manas Dhamne (men's singles), Vaishnavi Adkar (women's singles), Sahaja Yamalapalli (women's singles), Vaidehee Chaudhari (women's doubles) and Prarthana Thombare (women's doubles) were not included in the seven-member Indian squad as they did not meet the criteria of being inside the top-8 of continental standings.

"Their names were not received by Sports Ministry in the final list shared by the IOA (Indian Olympic Association). In fact their names were not there in the short list sent by the All India Tennis Association (AITA) to the IOA," the source told PTI.

Their exclusion, the source said, is justified as their recent performances too did not reflect medal probability or potential for effective participation in the showpiece.

Strict Selection Criteria For Asian Games

The Ministry's selection mandate required individual athletes to be among top six in Asia for singles events and be ranked within the top eight in Asia for doubles over a 12-month evaluation window. This criteria was unveiled by the Sports Ministry in September last year.

Their omission was heavily criticised by two-time Asian Games gold-medallist Rohan Bopanna, who said "a committee that never stood where they stood has decided their fate on paper, before a ball is struck."

Sahaja (world rank 344) is the current India number one in women's singles and Vaishnavi (world rank 388) is national number two. Prarthna is a former Asian Games bronze-medallist (2014), Vaidahee is a two-time national champion and the 18-year-old Manas is a Challenger level finalist.

The Sports Ministry made it clear on Monday that the criteria will not be relaxed despite pressure being mounted by certain quarters.

Rohan Bopanna Criticises Exclusion

"...creating discretionary back-channel clearances for tennis players ranked 25th to 40th in Asia would destroy administrative integrity and trigger widespread litigation from other National Sports Federations (NSFs)," the source said.

Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan is the current Asian number one and is placed second in world rankings, while Japan's Naomi Osaka is current world number 13 and continental number two. The top six players in Asia are all ranked within the global top-100.

Prarthna was to potentially team up with Vaidahee for the doubles event but the duo has not played any tennis together so far.

"...(it) raises legitimate questions about their preparedness and intent to build a competitive partnership ahead of the Asian Games," the source said.

Bopanna had stated that denying them an opportunity to compete was against the very principles of building a sporting nation.

Ministry Defends Decision Amidst Controversy

"You don't build a sporting nation, or a sporting economy, by deciding in a boardroom who's allowed to compete," he added.

But the SAI source countered that by saying, "Exposure trips belong on the ITF and Challenger circuits, not at the Asian Games."

The final tennis squad for the Asiad has only one singles player in Sumit Nagal, with Ramkumar Ramanathan, Saketh Myneni, Yuki Bhambri, Rutuja Bhosale, and Ankita Raina making up the doubles teams.

Final Squad And Future Funding

Tennis has been allocated a budget of Rs 10.05 crore for its 2026-27 Annual Competition and Training Calender (ACTC). Over two crore of this budget will be spent on funding overseas training and competition.