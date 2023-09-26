News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Asian Games Swimming: Indian men smash national record; enter final

Asian Games Swimming: Indian men smash national record; enter final

Source: PTI
September 26, 2023 11:29 IST
IMAGE: The Indian men’s relay team entered the final with a smashing show. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sajan Prakash/Instagram

The Indian men's 4x100m medley relay team swam a sensational heat, obliterating the national record to enter the final of the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Tuesday.

The quartet of Srihari Nataraj, Likhith Selvaraj, Sajan Prakash and Tanish George Mathew clocked 3:40.84 to finish behind Japan in heat 1.

 

They bettered the national record of 3:44.94 set by Nataraj, Sandeep Sejwal, Prakash, Aaron D'Souza in the last edition of the Games in Jakarta.

IMAGE: The men’s team smashed the national record to march into the final. Photograph: Stefan Wermuth/Reuters

They finished fourth overall to advance to the final, which will be held later in the day.

The two other Indian swimmers competing in the day -- Palak Joshi and Shivangi Sarma -- failed to progress to the finals of their respective events.

While Shivangi finished 17th in the women's 100m freestyle event, Palak was (2:25.81) ranked 14 among 19 swimmers in the women's 200m backstroke (58.31).

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
