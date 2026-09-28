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Asian Games: Sarvesh Kushare dedicates High Jump silver to countrymen, family

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho September 28, 2026 21:34 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian high jumper Sarvesh Kushare, fresh off a silver medal win at Aichi-Nagoya, credited support from SAI and the Athletics Federation of India for his success at the 2026 Asian Games.

Sarvesh Kushare claimed the silver medal in the men's high jump on Sunday

IMAGE: Sarvesh Kushare claimed the silver medal in the men's high jump on Sunday. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Key Points

  • Indian high jumper Sarvesh Kushare secured a silver medal in the men's high jump final at Aichi-Nagoya, clearing 2.25m.
  • He attributed his success to the support from SAI and the timely overseas training camp organised by the Athletics Federation of India.
  • Chinese Taipei's Fu Chao-hsuan won gold on countback, also clearing 2.25m, while South Korea's Woo Sanghyeok took bronze.
 

Indian high jumper Sarvesh Kushare said his aim was to win gold at the 2026 Asian Games, but expressed happiness after securing a silver medal in the men's high jump final. Sarvesh Kushare won silver in the men's high jump at Aichi-Nagoya on Sunday.

Performance at Aichi-Nagoya

Kushare cleared 2.25m to finish second in the men's high jump final. Meanwhile, Chinese Taipei's Fu Chao-hsuan also cleared 2.25m but took home the gold medal on countback, while South Korea's Woo Sanghyeok claimed bronze with a best effort of 2.22m.

Dedication and Support

Speaking to ANI on Monday, Sarvesh Kushare said he was happy to win the silver medal for India, though his aim was gold, and he had been thinking about winning it with every jump.

"Everyone was supporting me. It feels really good to have won a silver medal for the nation. My aim was gold; I was thinking about gold with every jump, but I couldn't quite pull it off. I would like to dedicate this achievement to the country and to my family. After the World Championships, I joined SAI, and they supported me immensely," he said.

Impact of Training Camps

He also thanked the Athletics Federation of India for organising a timely overseas training camp with a proper training plan, saying the experience benefited him at both the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games, where he won silver.

"I would also like to thank the Athletics Federation of India; they organised a training camp abroad at the right time with a proper training plan. It was a fantastic training experience, and I benefited from it at both the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games, where I was able to win a silver medal," he added.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho

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Sarvesh KushareAthletics Federation of IndiaSAIAsian GamesFu Chao-hsuan

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