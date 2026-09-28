Rain causes scheduling chaos at Asian Games

Persistent rain has wreaked havoc at the Asian Games, forcing the abandonment of several key events, most notably the men's cricket quarter-finals.

IMAGE: Fans during the baseball gold medal match between South Korea and Japan at Toyohashi Municipal Baseball Stadium, Toyohashi. Photograph: Eloisa Lopez/Reuters

Key Points Persistent rain at the Asian Games led to the washout of several competitions, including tennis, surfing, and cricket.

Both men's cricket quarter-finals between Pakistan-Hong Kong and India-Afghanistan were abandoned due to a drenched playing field.

India and Pakistan advanced to the T20 semi-finals by virtue of their higher rankings, as no contingency was built into the schedule.

Typhoon Surigae is projected to track towards central Japan, raising concerns about further disruptions to the Games.

Asian Games organisers faced multiple scheduling headaches on Monday as persistent rain disrupted several competitions at the sprawling multi-sport event.

Tennis, surfing and cricket were among sports hit by poor weather on day nine of full competition.

Cricket Quarter-Finals Washed Out

Both the men's cricket quarter-finals between Pakistan-Hong Kong and India-Afghanistan were washed out after the playing field was drenched at Korogi Athletic Park on the outskirts of Nagoya.

With no contingency built into the schedule, Pakistan and India advanced to the semi-finals of the T20 tournament by virtue of their higher ranking.

It was a bitter pill for Afghanistan, which saw the gold medal go to India due to the rankings rule three years ago when their Hangzhou Games final was abandoned due to rain.

"The rain started yesterday, so hard luck for us," said Afghanistan opener Mohammed Akram. "We would have been happy to play here with India – our players are in form.

"But unfortunately the rain has ruined everything."

Typhoon Threat and Other Disruptions

Powerful typhoon Surigae lashed Japan's southern Okinawa prefecture on Monday and was projected to track northeast toward central Japan and the Tokyo region by midweek, raising the prospect of strong winds and heavy rain further disrupting the Games.

Typhoon Dujuan hit the Games early on week one, causing equestrian events in Tokyo to be suspended, though most competitions were unaffected.

The continental sporting showpiece is mainly based in the city of Nagoya and Aichi Prefecture but Tokyo is also hosting diving events while Osaka has football matches.

The rain saw several tennis matches scrapped on Sunday and caused match delays on Monday.

Fans hoping to catch Filipino headliner Alex Eala's opening match against Thai opponent Patcharin Cheapchandej were repeatedly frustrated at the Higashiyama Park Tennis Centre.

Eala, the women's top seed, had her match shifted off centre court amid the scheduling logjam but was yet to start by mid-afternoon.

Surfing Challenges

Poor wave conditions saw the surfing called off early at the Long Beach venue southeast of Nagoya, with medal finals having already been pushed into the final scheduled day on Tuesday.

India's Kishore Kumar Anbarasu was able to complete his heat before it was abandoned, beating China's Ma Wensong to make it into the quarter-finals on the sport's Asian Games debut.

“It was not the easiest conditions. It was very hard to find the good waves," said Anbarasu.

The Asian Games run until October 4.